One of Metro Vancouver's largest pow wow events returns next month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Aug 23 2023, 7:33 pm
stɑl̓əw̓ Pow Wow/Submitted

A huge Indigenous gathering of dance, song, and family celebration is returning to Langley next month, and all are welcome to join the festivities.

The second annual stɑl̓əw̓ Pow Wow, presented by stɑl̓əw̓ Arts and Cultural Society, is happening from Friday, September 17 to Sunday, September 17 at the Langley Events Centre.

The immersive three-day cultural experience will feature pow-wow drum groups and dance competitions, Indigenous vendors, live entertainment, and more.

stɑl̓əw̓ Pow Wow will begin each day with a drum roll call followed by a grand entry. There will also be a traditional welcome on Friday, a Red Dress special on Saturday, and a stɑl̓əw̓ Pow wow pageant on Sunday.

Attendees will experience competitors coming together to sing, dance, drum, and fully engage in their artistic and cultural gifts. There will also be exhibitions and intertribal singing and dancing throughout the weekend.

stɑl̓əw̓ Pow Wow

stɑl̓əw̓ Pow Wow (Amber Oliver/Submitted)

There will also be an Indigenous vendors market serving authentic Indigenous food and showcasing arts and crafts to discover.

stɑl̓əw̓ Arts and Cultural Society is an Indigenous women-led registered charity that advocates for and empowers Indigenous artists living in the Coast Salish territories.

stɑl̓əw̓ Pow Wow

stɑl̓əw̓ Pow Wow (Amber Oliver/Submitted)

stɑl̓əw̓ Pow Wow

When: September 15 to 17, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley
Cost: $10 for daily pass, $20 for weekend pass, and free for children 5 and under.

