The Japan Market Fall Festival returns to Vancouver this September

Jul 27 2023, 11:14 pm
@japanmarketvancouver/Instagram

One of the city’s most popular Japanese cultural festivals is officially returning again later this year for a fall edition.

The Japan Market Fall Festival 2023 will take place at the Robson Square Ice Rink and UBC Sunroom on Saturday, September 9, and Sunday, September 10.

This awesome market experience features tons of food vendors, art, crafts, and Japanese merchandise.

The two-day market highlights Japanese makers, artisans, and local businesses, with the aim of supporting Japanese culture in Vancouver.

The Japan Market Fall Festival will run from 10 am to 6 pm on the Saturday and until 5 pm on the Sunday.

Early bird tickets are on sale now for $4 per person.

Japan Market Fall Festival 2023

When: Saturday, September 9 from 10 am to 6 pm, and Sunday, September 10 from 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Robson Square Ice Rink and UBC Sunroom, 800 Robson Street, Vancouver
Tickets: From $4

Instagram | Facebook

