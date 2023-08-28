Going Dutch: A FREE Netherlandic street party is coming to Vancouver this weekend

The Labour Day long weekend is just around the corner, and the list of fun events to check out around Vancouver continues to grow.

The Dutch Cultural Association of BC is presenting its first annual Dutch Street Market from September 2 to 4 on the 600 block of Granville Street.

The Netherlandic cultural celebration features food vendors, live music, games, and more. It is also part of a wider series of events presented with the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association and the Asian Canadian Special Events Association.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAIWANfest Vancouver (@taiwanfest)

“If you wanted to pick up a couple of tulip bulbs, get a game of sjoelbak in, or get your fill of arts, music and culture – come on down,” said Dutch BC online. “We invite the Dutch (or well, Netherlandic) community to participate in this Dutch-themed street party as well as other events happening over the Labour Day weekend.”

The Dutch Street Market will run alongside the annual TAIWANfest, which has a theme this year of “Self-Portrait of Formosa.” The collaboration between the Taiwanese and Dutch communities is exploring themes of decolonization, migration, and identity through a series of events throughout the weekend.

Attendees of the Netherlandic celebration will enjoy live DJs all day, a flower and tulip bulb market, art prints, and children’s activities.

Acclaimed cellist Diederik van Dijk and media artist Sammy Chien will team up for a Vancouver Art Gallery Plaza Mainstage performance on Saturday at 6 pm.

There will also be Dutchilicious street foods served up, as well as five flavors of stroopwafels and licorice.

When: September 2 to 4, 2023

Time: 11 am to 7 pm (Saturday and Sunday), 11 am to 6 pm (Monday)

Where: 600 Block Granville Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free