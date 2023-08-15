A massive book sale is happening in Vancouver with reads starting at just $1

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Bookworms will be in page-turning paradise with the return of a huge book sale next month.

Friends of the Vancouver Public Library is hosting its popular Used Book Sale from September 14 to 16 at the VPL’s main branch at 350 West Georgia Street.

Head to the Alice McKay Room to discover hundreds of books at very low prices. In fact, titles start at just $1.

“We have been having this sale for many years so far, and it has always been a great opportunity to find excellent books at convenient prices,” said Andrea Larrabe of Friends of the VPL in an email to Daily Hive.

More than just books, however, the sale will also feature CDs and DVDs among the offerings.

All sales are final, and attendees are asked to bring their bags to carry their new finds home in.

Proceeds support special library projects, services, collections and programs in partnership with Friends of the Vancouver Public Library.

Friends of the VPL is also holding a used book drive from August 24 to September 10 to help them prepare for the big event. Large donations will also be accepted during the book drive itself.

With so many different titles available, it’s safe to say you’ll be able to find your next favourite read at a storybook price.

When: September 14 to 16, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Alice MacKay Room, Vancouver Public Library Central Branch – 350 West Georgia Street