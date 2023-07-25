FoodEventsBoozeFood TrucksSummerFood EventsFood News

One of Canada's largest Japanese festivals returns to Burnaby this summer

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Jul 25 2023, 9:18 pm
One of Canada's largest Japanese festivals returns to Burnaby this summer
A massive celebration of Japanese arts, culture and heritage is returning to Burnaby for its 11th year of family fun this summer.

The Nikkei Matsuri festival is happening at the Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre (NNMCC) on Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3.

Guests of the annual cultural celebration will enjoy live performances, food trucks, and more. And new for this year is a pre-festival celebration on Friday, September 1.

The Zenyasai Beer Garden party will be held at the Nikkei Garden, with cold beer and Japanese sake being accompanied by live music by Rennie Foster, Lookin’ At You (Byegas B2B Carhej), and Move 78. There will also be a live mural painting by acclaimed artist Taka Sudo.

Attendees throughout the weekend will discover an extensive lineup of entertainment and activities, including taiko drumming, J-pop singing groups, odori dancing, martial arts demonstrations, a talent search, and live painting.

Nikkei Matsuri

Nikkei Matsuri (Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre/Facebook)

World-famous Samurai artists from Japan, Kamui, will also take the stage at the festival in a performance that showcases the richness of Japanese culture.

“Our festival will provide an opportunity to sample diverse culinary offerings of Japanese culture,” the NNMCC said online. “We are proud to present high artistic value in our programming, and support local artists and artisans.”

Nikkei Matsuri

Nikkei Matsuri (Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre/Facebook)

All proceeds from the festival will support NNMCC’s cultural and museum initiatives, including community programs, educational outreach, and more.

Nikkei Matsuri Japanese Festival

When: September 1 to 3, 2023
Time: 5 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 7 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre — 6688 Southoaks Crescent, Burnaby
Cost: $8 in advance, $10 at the door. Free for NNMCC members, children and youth 17 years old and younger, and seniors over 65. Admission is also free for all guests between 6 and 7 pm.

