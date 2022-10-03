Ed Sheeran is coming to Vancouver's BC Place on new stadium tour

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of the world’s biggest music superstars is coming to Vancouver for the first time in six years and the concert is adding up to a memorable time.

Ed Sheeran is bringing his popular + – = ÷ x Tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour) to BC Place on Saturday, September 2, 2023, along with special guests Khalid and Maisie Peters.

Tickets for the huge stadium show go on sale Friday, October 14 at 10 am. It is one of only two Canadian stops currently planned for the tour.

Sheeran’s + – = ÷ x Tour is in support of his latest album, 2021’s Equals. It was his fourth consecutive album to top the Billboard 100 and his fourth album to be named after a mathematical symbol.

The four-time Grammy winner and Game of Thrones actor has sold over 150 million records worldwide, with hits including “Shape of You,” “Thinking Out Loud” and “Bad Habits.”

His previous North American tour, 2018’s Divide Tour, is the highest-grossing and best-attended tour of all time. Sheeran also recently released a new Pokémon-inspired song called “Celestial,” which will appear on the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet for the Nintendo Switch.

Fans will also be treated to a performance by six-time Grammy-nominated Khalid, known for chart-topping songs like “Talk” and “Love Lies.” The R&B star was named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2019.

Rounding out the + – = ÷ x Tour lineup is English singer-songwriter Maisie Peters, whose debut studio album, You Signed Up for This, was released by Sheeran’s label Gingerbread Man Records in 2021.

When: September 2, 2023

Time: 6 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 14 at 10 am.