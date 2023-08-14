A huge family-friendly festival reconnecting Vancouverites to Chinatown is happening next month, and foodies are especially in for a treat!

The third annual Light Up Chinatown! is happening from September 9 to 10 at 500 Columbia Street and neighbouring streets in the historic cultural neighbourhood.

Everyone is invited to enjoy a full weekend of live entertainment, a kid’s fun zone, and unique food collaborations during the Mid-Autumn Festival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Chinatown Foundation (@chinatownfoundation)

You might also like: "RuPaul's Drag Race" winners are sashaying into New West this weekend

Lower Mainland’s largest dog festival will be unleashed next month

Canada’s mouthwatering two-week-long burger festival returns this summer

“Vancouver’s Chinatown is brimming with rich history, unique culture, and home to many small businesses,” said Carol Lee, chair of the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation, in a release. “Light Up Chinatown! is a celebration of the neighbourhood’s spirit and a testament to the community’s resilience.”

“We’d like to extend a warm invitation to everyone to join us at Light Up Chinatown! and experience the colours, tastes, and sounds of this important historic neighbourhood.”

The festival is produced by the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation and co-hosted by the Vancouver Chinatown BIA Society, the Vancouver Chinatown Merchants Association, the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, and the Chinese Cultural Centre.

Over 12,000 are expected to attend the two-day event which features delectable collaborations between some of Chinatown’s most popular dining spots. Pairings exclusive to the festival include:

Bao Bei and The Boss

DD Mau and Boba Run

Kam Wai and Treasure Green Tea

Chinatown BBQ and Beaucoup Bakery

A “Party of 5” pop-up skewer event is taking place on Saturday, September 9 at 127 East Pender. Restauranteurs from Chinatown and across the city are coming together for the evening of culinary appreciation, including Michelin star chef Pete Ho of Sumibiyaki Arashi, and Doug Chang of Ai & Om Knives.

Light Up Chinatown! will be fully licensed for the first time, allowing attendees 19+ with a valid ID to enjoy beer, wine, and spirits while exploring the festival site.

Shoppers can also visit local merchants to discover exclusive discounts throughout the neighbourhood as well as collect stamps for a chance to win prizes.

When: September 9 and 10, 2023

Time: 11 am to 9 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: 500 Columbia Street and neighbouring streets in Chinatown

Cost: Free