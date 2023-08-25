Epic outdoor concert series takes over Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park this September

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Just because summer is winding down doesn’t mean that the fun has to stop.

Vancouver-based Blueprint Events are bringing the summer vibes to Stanley Park all September long with a series of epic open-air concerts at Malkin Bowl.

They’re also bringing a huge lineup to Pacific Coliseum next month, so there’s something for all music lovers to enjoy.

First up on Saturday, September 2, is Foundation V5, a special 19+ Night Bass takeover featuring AC Slater, Bijou, Blossom and Average Citizens.

Real Love Day takes over the outdoor venue on Sunday, September 3, with Joe Kay and Thuy, and Foundation returns with V6 on Friday, September 8.

The final Foundation Open Air event of the season is a 19+ event that features Chris Lorenzo, Justin Martin, Doc Martin, and Keepsix.

Blueprint is throwing a massive party on Saturday, September 9, with an Ophelia Records showcase at Pacific Coliseum. The special STACKED event includes Seven Lions, Jason Ross, Andrew Bayer, Au5 and Far Out.

Vancouver’s newest event series debuts at the Malkin Bowl on Friday, September 22. Propagate is a celebration of contemporary underground and alternative electronic music, with the inaugural lineup including Vancouver’s own Jayda G, techno pioneer Octave One, and visionary composition writer Yu Su.

Wrapping up the September series at Malkin Bowl is French electronic duo The Blaze. Cousins Guillaume and Jonathan Alric have performed at Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Leeds Festivals, and now they’re coming to Vancouver to entertain the partygoers in Stanley Park.

More information and tickets for each show can be found online.

Blueprint Events at Malkin Bowl and Pacific Coliseum

When:

Time: Various times

Where: Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park and Pacific Coliseum

Tickets: Various costs, purchase online