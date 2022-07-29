More than 40 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in August

Summer is rolling on and we have a brand new month packed with fun events to check out!

Let’s not dilly dally. From Meowfest to Granville Promenade, Car-Free Days, and more, here are 44 things to see and do in and around Vancouver this August!

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

Things to do in August

What: Get ready for the rolls, drops, spins, and thrills, because Playland is opening for the summer starting this month. There are over 30 rides and attractions to enjoy at Vancouver’s favourite amusement park, ranging from family fun rides to extreme, heart-racing attractions.

The amusement park also has a variety of exciting activities to enjoy during your visit, including mini-golf, a haunted house, and even a climbing wall. And don’t forget to enjoy all your favourite Playland treats like Triple O’s burgers, totchos, candy floss, and of course the requisite mini donuts.

When: Various weekdays and every weekend until August 19

Time: Various time slots

Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $31.50 to $41.50 (online), $33.50 to $45.50 (at the gate). Children 3 and under are free with a paying adult. All guests 4 and up must purchase an admission pass for entrance. Purchase online.

What: Britannia Mine Museum’s historic Mill is being transformed into BC’s biggest drag runway during Pride Night. Entry includes a 45-minute drag performance, meet and greets with the performers, and evening access to “More Than a Mine” and the Museum’s permanent exhibits. A limited number of deluxe tickets will also include access to the BMM’s popular underground tour.

When: August 5, 2022

Time: 5:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: Brittania Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Tickets: Starting at $35 plus tax, purchase online

What: Belmar Consulting Group is hosting its annual charity fundraiser Spikeball Tournament to raise funds for Ally Global Foundation, a local charity that works to prevent and help survivors of human trafficking by providing them with education, healing, and safe housing.

There will be food for sale on-site during the tournament as well as prizes to be won for each bracket including Grounds for Coffee gift cards, Lululemon gift cards, Apple AirTags, Kodak digital Instant Cameras, Tap and Barrel gift cards, and more.

Information on how to register and donate can be found online.

When: August 6, 2022

Time: 9 am to 3 pm

Where: Mercer North Field – 900 6th Street, New Westminster

More information on how to register and donate: online

What: Get your blankets and favourite snacks ready, because outdoor movies with Fresh Air Cinema and Evo Car Share in Stanley Park are returning this summer. Hundreds of people will gather every Tuesday on the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach to watch Hollywood hits and family favourites on the giant four-storey inflatable movie screen

When: Every Tuesday until August 23, 2022

Time: 8 to 11 pm, screenings begin at dusk

Where: Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach – 8502 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free, VIP seating available online

What: The first Car-Free Day New West, hosted by the Downtown New West BIA and the City of New Westminster, is happening on Saturday, August 6 along Columbia Street.

The day-long event is presented by Translink and will feature four stages showcasing local musicians and artists, family activities, an artisan market, and a massive food truck festival.

When: August 6, 2022

Time: 12 to 8 pm

Where: Columbia Street, between 4th and 8th Street, New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: Acclaimed writer and historian Aaron Chapman and former Clark Park gang members Bradley Bennett and Danny “Mouse” Williamson lead a walking tour exploring East Vancouver’s gang history of the 1970s. Guests will discover how one of the VPD’s top undercover units faced one of the city’s most infamous street gangs.

When: August 13 and 14, 2022

Time: 11 am and 3 pm

Where: Meet at the park entrance on the corner of Commercial Drive and East 14th Avenue.

Cost: $32 plus GST, purchase online

What: Granville Promenade, presented by the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association, is happening every weekend in August in the Granville Entertainment District.

This year’s outdoor festival is free to the public thanks to the support of community sponsor Telus Mobility. Attendees of Granville Promenade will enjoy live music, street entertainment, patios, art, and markets. DVBIA will also give away prizes from local businesses.

Visitors will also want to check out Granville Promenade often as each day of the event will feature a different “theme” to discover.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday in August

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Where: Granville Entertainment District – Granville Street between Smithe Street and Helmcken Street

What: Vallea Lumina’s night walk lets visitors experience a heightened natural landscape of the forest through video, lighting, sound, and special effects, put on by Moment Factory. The pathway through an old-growth forest lets your imagination come alive as you walk through a mysterious valley filled with enchantment on this evening excursion.

When: Select dates until October 30, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Cougar Mountain Basecamp, Whistler

Cost: $24.99 to $39.99, children 5 and under free. Purchase online

What: The Polygon Gallery’s Deckchair Cinema, hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver, is open-air film series that will also feature music, DJs, and special guests each week.

Attendees are invited to bring blankets and low chairs to the film screenings on Cates Deck in front of The Polygon Gallery. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis and films begin at sundown. Entry is by donation.

When: Every Thursday until August 11, 2022

Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm, screenings begin at sundown

Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: Cypress Mountain’s massive Eagle Coaster is the perfect activity for families and thrill-seekers alike. The gravity-fed coaster at the top of the Eagle Express Quad Chair on Black Mountain features a vertical drop of 279 metres (900 feet) over its 1.7 km (1.1 miles) winding distance.

Riders can expect speeds of up to 40 km/h (25 mph) on the longest mountain coaster in Canada. The low-to-the-ground design offers stunning views of the riders’ surroundings and a hand break so that they can control their own speed.

When: Now until September 5, 2022

Time: Various time slots

Where: Cypress Mountain – 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver

Cost: Various ticket prices with some restrictions, purchase online

What: Meowfest is a full-day festival for the cat community happening on Saturday, August 20 at the Rocky Mountaineer Station. The one-day fest is presented by catit and is part purrty, part trade show, and part adoption event all for a worthy cause.

When: August 20, 2022

Time: 10 am to 1:30 pm or 1:30 pm to 5 pm. VIP Admission Pass holders can enter at any time.

Where: Rocky Mountaineer Station – 1755 Cottrell Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $27 plus fees for ages 13 and up, $20 plus fees for ages 7 to 12, free for ages 6 and under. The first 100 readers will receive 10% off the ticket price using code DAILYHIVE10. Purchase online

What: Enjoy a one-of-a-kind outdoor movie experience at Grouse Mountain this summer! Watch screenings of The Princess Bride and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone with stunning views of the Cascade Mountain Range on select Friday nights in August.

When: Select Fridays until August 26, 2022

Time: Movies will start at sunset, times may vary (approx. 9 pm)

Where: Grouse Mountain (Altitudes Bistro) – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Tickets/Admissions: $25 Sunset Rate after 7 pm (online offer only); $69 for full-day Mountain Admission tickets; $59 for full-day Local Mountain Admission tickets. Purchase online

What: Stargazer: An Immersive Universe at Tsawwassen Mills is a world-premiere exhibition that gives guests a new visual and sensory perspective of our universe. Live out all your astronaut dreams inside of the immersive room with a 270-degree wall and floor-projected video and symphonic sound. You’ll also get up close to scale replicas of historic rockets, space stations, and satellites.

Don’t forget to check out an outstanding recreation of the Apollo Lunar Module before strapping on the VR goggles to go on the “Apollo 11 Quest.” Stargazer will also feature the Space to Spoon exhibit from the Canadian Space Center and the Ingenium Centre. The hands-on interactive zone will reveal how space technology helps Canadian farmers and aids sustainable agriculture.

When: Now until August 31, 2022

Times: Mondays to Thursdays from 10 am to 5 pm (last entry), Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to 6 pm (last entry), Sundays & holidays from 11 am to 5 pm (last entry)

Where: Tsawwassen Mills Shopping Mall (Entrance #3 by Restaurant Row)

Tickets: Online

What: Participants of all skill levels are invited to take part in free outdoor classes happening weekly at False Creek in Vancouver. Yoga enthusiasts can head to Concord Community Park on the scenic seawall at the Northeast False Creek area every Wednesday evening from 6 pm until August 31.

All classes are complimentary, although participants will need to bring their own mat and register online. Instructors for the class are from some of the cities’ top studios and will rotate on a weekly basis.

When: Every Wednesday until August 31, 2022

Time: 6 pm

Where: Concord Community Park – 50 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Queer Film Festival is Western Canada’s largest queer arts event, and is returning for its 34th edition in August with a creative theme of “Make It Yours.”

This year’s festival will showcase 97 films from 20 countries through in-person and on-demand screenings. There will also be post-screening Q&As with filmmakers, industry and community workshops, and more to experience.

When: August 11 to 21, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Venues across Vancouver and online screenings

Tickets and Passes: In-person and video-on-demand are available online

What: The return of Twilight Tuesdays at Science World means patrons can enjoy extended hours every Tuesday until 8 pm under the dome. Plus you’ll receive discounted admission if you arrive after 5 pm.

There are lots to discover at Science World this summer, including the popular attraction T. rex: The Ultimate Predator, the new Sacred Journey exhibit, and more.

When: Every Tuesday until August 30, 2022

Time: 10 am to 8 pm. Discounted admission after 5 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Regular admission before 5 pm. Discounted admission after 5 pm of $15 for general admission and $12 for ages 3 to 12. Children who are ages 2 and under get in free and don’t require a ticket. More info online.

Cheer on the home teams

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season with three exciting home games in August. Catch them in action against Houston Dynamo on August 5, Colorado Rapids on August 17, and Nashville SC on August 27. Arrive early for the pre-game Warm-Up in Terry Fox Plaza.

When: August 5, August 17, and August 27, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (August 5) and 7 pm (August 17 and 27)

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on at BC Place in August, with home games against the Edmonton Elk on August 6 and Saskatchewan Roughriders on August 26. Arrive early for The Backyard Block Party at Robson and Beatty and on Terry Fox Plaza.

When: August 6 and 26, 2022

Time: 7 pm (August 6), 7:30 pm (August 26)

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The 2022 Odlum Brown VanOpen, a Tennis Canada Event, is the largest and most celebrated Men’s and Women’s professional tennis tournament in Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest. This year’s competitors include the 2013 Odlum Brown VanOpen men’s singles champion and the 2014 Wimbledon doubles champion Vasek Pospisil of Canada.

When: August 13 to 21, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Hollyburn Country Club – 950 Cross Creek Road, West Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all summer long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. Plus don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Canadians play against Tri-City Dust Devils from August 2 to 7. Exciting theme nights include PlayNow Tuesday, RBC We Care Wednesday supporting Out on Screen Video and Film Society, Throwback Thursday, Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat on Friday, Saturday Fireworks Extravaganza, and A&W Family Fun Sunday with a jersey lunch bag giveaway.

When: August 2 to 7, 2022

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday, Saturday), Gates open at noon, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Cost: Select tickets available and start at $20; tickets can be purchased online, over the phone (604-872-5232), or at Nat Bailey Box Office. Admission: $20 Reserved Grandstand/$25 Box Seat/$32 WestJet Premium Plus Zone; Group discounts are also available.

Bon Appetit

What: Visitors to the ultimate Peter Pan experience will climb aboard the Jolly Roger, hang out at the Lost Boys Hideout, and indulge in treats during a visit to Neverland.

Guests will also taste the magic of Tinkerbell in cocktail form, hide from Captain Hook, and discover other surprises. There’ll be plenty of challenges to complete and prizes to be won too, but make sure to keep your ears open for the ticking crocodile!

When: Now until October 30, 2022

Time:

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person; purchase online

What: Come on out to Altitudes Bistro at Grouse Mountain to meet other hikers, visitors, and beer lovers – or get a group of your buddies together to switch up your regular routine. There’s nothing better than a cold drink after a hard workout! Each night features a live DJ, Granville Island Brewing drink features, food specials, great prizes, and more.

When: Wednesday, August 3, 10, 17, and 31, 2022

Time: Kicks off at 6 pm

Where: Grouse Mountain (Altitudes Bistro) – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Tickets/Admissions: $25 Sunset Rate after 7 pm (online offer only); $69 for full-day Mountain Admission tickets; $59 for full-day Local Mountain Admission tickets. Purchase online

What: Fruit Beer Fest, taking place on Saturday, August 13 at Swangard Stadium, features live entertainment, a marketplace area with vendors, food trucks, and delicious drinks.

Over 30 breweries have already been announced for Fruit Beer Fest, including local faves like 33 Acres Brewing, Container Brewing, Field House Brewing, Another Beer Co., House of Funk Brewing, Superflux, and Studio Brewing, including Vermont’s Hill Farmstead Brewery, Seattle’s MIRAGE and Fair Isle Brewing, and New York’s Equilibrium Brewery. More are being added in the lead-up to the big day.

The festival is being put on by West Craft Beer Supply, organizers of the popular Hopwired Festival.

When: August 13, 2022

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Tickets: $69.99 plus GST and Eco Fee, available online

What: A tale as old as time is being turned into a new immersive cocktail adventure at the Vancouver Alpen Club: Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience.

Explore Beast’s castle and meet his servants who have become household objects, then witness as he swaps Maurice as a prisoner for Belle. Can you solve the riddles and challenges to lift the curse that has been placed upon Beast and his servants so that everyone can live happily ever after?

Along the way, you’ll have the opportunity to create your own delicious bespoke-themed cocktails in this escape room, theatre show, and adventure all blended into one.

When: August 10 to November 6, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: The Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person; purchase online

What: The Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America and this year’s theme is Summer Magic Rainbow. The popular annual event draws crowds ready to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine. In fact, there are over 500 different international food items this year.

Visitors can also enjoy a diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-ft entertainment stage, showcasing musicians, dance teams, martial arts displays, and more.

When: Now until October 10, 2022

Time: 7 pm to 12 am (Friday), 6 pm to 12 am (Saturday), 7 to 11 pm (Sunday and Holidays)

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)

Cost: $6 general admission, free for children under 7 and seniors 60 and older. Purchase online

What: The Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival features more than 60 craft beers from local breweries, as well as performances from local musicians. Some participating breweries include Dageraad, Old Yale Brewing Co., Faculty Brewing Co., Strange Fellows Brewing, and many more.

The events will also bring in food trucks and other refreshments, like local cider, kombucha, seltzer, and wine. Festival-goers can also expect some fun activities like lawn games, as well as giveaways.

When: August 5 and 6, 2022

Time: 4 pm to 9 pm (Friday), 12 pm to 5 pm (Saturday)

Where: Pioneer Memorial Park, 275 Knowle Street, Port Moody

Tickets: Available online

What: Shipyard Plaza in North Vancouver will be transformed into a vibrant, high-energy night market every Friday night. The 17-week spring and summer series will feature live music, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, a beer garden, and, of course, lots of food trucks.

Stanley Park Brewing will be setting up a space called The Patio, a huge beer garden where you can soak up the sun while also enjoying the live performances.

When: Every Friday until September 2, 2022

Time: 3 to 10 pm (12 to 10 pm on Canada Day)

Where: Shipbuilders’ Square, 138 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Enjoy the arts

What: Music on Main’s free Summer Pop-Up Concerts ranges from classical string quartets to choirs and music from around the world. Pack a picnic and enjoy the outdoor performances by talented local musicians at Mount Pleasant Park.

When: August 9 to 12 and August 16 to 18, 2022

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Mount Pleasant Park – West 16th Avenue at Ontario Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Burnaby Blues and Roots Festival will be headlined by Grammy-award-winning rock group The War on Drugs. “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” the title track from their latest studio album, topped the Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay charts for seven weeks.

There will be food vendors on site and beer and wine will also be available to those who are 19+ with two pieces of valid ID, including one photo ID. A family activity area will be open from 2 to 8 pm, though children must be supervised by a parent or guardian at all times.

When: August 6, 2022

Time: Gates at 12 pm

Where: Deer Lake Park, Burnaby

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online. Children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult

What: Bard on the Beach, one of Canada’s largest not-for-profit, professional Shakespeare festivals. Presented in a magnificent setting on the waterfront in Vancouver’s Vanier Park, the festival offers Shakespeare’s plays, related dramas, and several special events on the BMO Mainstage and the Howard Family Stage until September. The lineup this year includes A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Harlem Duet, and Romeo and Juliet.

When: Now until September 24, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Hidden Wonders is the next edition of Shawn Farquhar’s Cabaret of Wonders, and the acclaimed magic performance is held in a secret location in downtown New Westminster. Shawn is a world champion of magic, has performed on Ellen, fooled Las Vegas headliners Penn & Teller twice on Fool Us, and had his magic featured on shows like Fringe, Shut Eye, and X-Files.

When: Various dates in August and September 2022

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Secret location in New Westminster. Guests will be provided with address and password

Tickets: Starting at $50, purchase online

What: Come From Away is about the true story of a small town in Newfoundland that welcomed the world.

The musical of the extraordinary tale of 7,000 stranded passengers and the townspeople that opened their doors to them has won multiple awards, including a Tony, three Drama Desk Awards, and four Olivier Awards. Come From Away’s original Broadway cast recording was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

When: August 16 to 28, 2022

Time: 8 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday), 2 pm, and 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Ghosts of the Machine, an immersive multimedia exhibit at The Polygon Gallery, explores the relationships between humans, technology, and ecology.

Visitors to the Lower Lonsdale gallery will discover a new commission by Cease Wyss (Skwxwú7mesh) and works by Ho Tzu Nyen, Juliana Huxtable, Anne Duk Hee Jordan, Lu Yang, Skawennati, and Santiago Tamayo Soler.

When: Wednesday to Sunday until August 14, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open until 8 pm on Thursdays)

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Admission: By donation

What: Vancouver Mural Fest 2022 is happening from August 4 to 14, with a lineup of over 150 visual and performing artists creating unique art and interactive experiences. The 11-day celebration will feature daily block parties, mural tours, and new public artwork to discover across the city.

After you have finished exploring the new artworks, keep the party going by visiting the hub of VMF 2022: City Centre. The Mount Pleasant landmark has been transformed into a community space for art and social connection and will be a hopping spot throughout the festival.

When: August 4 to 14, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events

Theatre Under the Stars: Something Rotten! and We Will Rock You What: Theatre Under the Stars’ (TUTS) 2022 season and 81st year at the Malkin Bowl will feature stunning musical productions of Something Rotten! and We Will Rock You. The shows will run alternate evenings until August 27. When: Now until August 27, 2022 (Performances alternate evenings)

Time: 8 pm, except on Fireworks Nights (July 30) when shows begin at 7 pm

Where: Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park – 610 Pipeline Road

Tickets: Various, purchase online Children’s Theatre of Richmond – CATS What: Enjoy a one-hour adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical CATS. Meet the iconic felines, including Rum Tum Tugger, Mr. Mistoffelees, Macavity, Jennyanydots, Old Deuteronomy, Skimbleshanks, and Grizabella, as they sing their tales for Old Deuteronomy. When: Now until July 31, August 3 to 7, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: PAL Studio Theatre – 581 Cardero Street – 8th floor, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $20.50 plus fees, purchase online Ambleside Music Festival What: The inaugural Ambleside Music Festival, presented by GSL Group, will take place from August 12 to 14 at Ambleside Park in West Vancouver and boasts two stages packed with international stars and local favourites. Headliners for the seaside celebration of music include punk rock legends The Offspring, beloved BC indie rockers Mother Mother, JUNO Award-winning pop-rock band Marianas Trench, and JUNO Award-winning indie-pop group Walk Off The Earth. When: August 12 to 14

Where: Ambleside Park — West Vancouver

Tickets: Available online Whistler Summer Concert Series What: These free outdoor performances are worth the drive. The Whistler Summer Concert Series at Whistler Olympic Plaza showcases a wide variety of genres and talents, including Punjabi folk dancing, interactive choirs, PowWowStep, and more. Upcoming artists include: Thursday, August 18 – Native Thunder and DJ Shub presents “War Club Live”

Thursday, August 25 – Vinyl Richie The J.B.’s When: Various dates in August 2022

Time: 6:30 pm (live DJ sets) and 7:30 pm (headlining sets)

Where: Whistler Olympic Plaza – 4365 Blackcomb Way, Whistler

Cost: Free

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

The West End’s charming, community-minded farmers’ market is open Saturdays. Grab a coffee, peek at the adjacent community garden, and stock up on a vast array of locally grown foods.

When: Every Saturday until October 29, 2022

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Comox Street (between Bute and Thurlow), Vancouver

What: The pedestrian-friendly setting of the šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) welcomes visitors to check out more than 25 vendors and farmers every Wednesday afternoon. Shop for produce, artisan goods, and more.

When: Every Wednesday until October 5, 2022

Time: 2 to 6 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

This year, the Steveston Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market will be operating on Select Sundays in the parking lot of the Steveston Community Centre and will feature a mix of stalls, including food vendors, artists, and craftspeople.

When: August 7 and 21; September 4 and 18, 2022

Time: 10:30 am to 3:30 pm

Where: Steveston Community Centre parking lot, 4111 Moncton Street, Richmond

What: Launched in June 2008, this open-air market offers visitors an assortment of food and craft stalls to peruse. Shop for fresh fruits and veggies as well as artisan goods while you listen to live entertainers.

When: Every Saturday until October 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: North Parking Lot of Burnaby City Hall – 4949 Canada Way at Deer Lake Parkway, Burnaby

What: Located just steps away from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station and bus loop, Surrey Urban Farmers’ Market is a vibrant gathering place that aims to promote small-scale farmers, food producers, and artisans.

When: Every Saturday until October 8, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Royal Kwantlen Park at the corner of 104th Street and Old Yale Road, Surrey

What: Shop for fresh groceries (fresh foods picked from local farmers’ fields in the Fraser and Okanagan Valleys), along with plants, flowers, and other artisan goods at this weekly market in Fort Langley.

When: Every Saturday until December 17, 2022

Time: 9 am to 3 pm

Where: St. Andrews Historic Church – 9025 Glover Road, Fort Langley