Playland drops its opening date for 2022 summer season

One of Vancouver’s most popular summertime events has announced its opening date for the 2022 season, and it’s just around the corner!

Get ready for the rolls, drops, spins, and thrills, because Playland has announced that its opening date is Saturday, June 18! And advance tickets are on sale now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PNE / Playland (@pne_playland)

[dh_see_also]

There are over 30 rides and attractions to enjoy at Vancouver’s favourite amusement park, ranging from family fun rides to extreme, heart-racing attractions.

Prepare yourself for the Hellevator, AtmosFear, and of course, The Beast — the massive pendulum that stands 12 storeys tall and swings at speeds of 90 km/h.

And good news for longtime and new visitors as Playland confirmed in a comment on Instagram that it expects the Wooden Roller Coaster to be open this year.

Note that Revelation, Drop Zone, and Haunted Mansion are not included and have additional add-on fees.

The amusement park also has a variety of exciting activities to enjoy during your visit, including mini golf, a haunted house, and even a climbing wall. And try to win a prize in one of the midway games.

You’ll be working up an appetite with all there is to see and do at Playland this summer, so it’s a good thing that the park is serving a huge menu of food options. Indulge with Triple O’s burgers, totchos, candy floss, and of course the requisite mini donuts.

And if you want to take your Playland experience to the next level, you can apply for one of the many roles that PNE is looking to fill this summer.