EventsSummer

Playland drops its opening date for 2022 summer season

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Apr 25 2022, 5:06 pm
Playland drops its opening date for 2022 summer season
@PNE_Playland/Twitter
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Story Story Lie :: Hot & Heavy

Tue, April 26, 7:00pm

Story Story Lie :: Hot & Heavy
Evening talk with Tommy Caldwell

Wed, April 27, 7:30pm

Evening talk with Tommy Caldwell
Bespoke Market

Fri, April 29, 5:00pm

Bespoke Market
Jane's Walk Festival

Fri, May 6, 9:00am

Jane's Walk Festival

One of Vancouver’s most popular summertime events has announced its opening date for the 2022 season, and it’s just around the corner!

Get ready for the rolls, drops, spins, and thrills, because Playland has announced that its opening date is Saturday, June 18! And advance tickets are on sale now.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PNE / Playland (@pne_playland)

[dh_see_also]

There are over 30 rides and attractions to enjoy at Vancouver’s favourite amusement park, ranging from family fun rides to extreme, heart-racing attractions.

Prepare yourself for the Hellevator, AtmosFear, and of course, The Beast — the massive pendulum that stands 12 storeys tall and swings at speeds of 90 km/h.

And good news for longtime and new visitors as Playland confirmed in a comment on Instagram that it expects the Wooden Roller Coaster to be open this year.

rollercoaster

PNE/Playland / Facebook

Note that Revelation, Drop Zone, and Haunted Mansion are not included and have additional add-on fees.

The amusement park also has a variety of exciting activities to enjoy during your visit, including mini golf, a haunted house, and even a climbing wall. And try to win a prize in one of the midway games.

Mini Golf at Playland (Facebook)

Mini Golf at Playland (Facebook)

You’ll be working up an appetite with all there is to see and do at Playland this summer, so it’s a good thing that the park is serving a huge menu of food options. Indulge with Triple O’s burgers, totchos, candy floss, and of course the requisite mini donuts.

PNE mini doughnuts

@katgull_/Instagram

And if you want to take your Playland experience to the next level, you can apply for one of the many roles that PNE is looking to fill this summer.

Playland 2022

When: Various weekdays and every weekend from June 17 to August 19
Time: Various time slots
Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Cost: $31.50 to $41.50 (online), $33.50 to $45.50 (at the gate). Children 3 and under are free with a paying adult. All guests 4 and up must purchase an admission pass for entrance. Purchase online.

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Summer
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT