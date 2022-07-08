EventsArtsConcertsDH Community Partnership

A free outdoor concert series is coming to Mount Pleasant this summer

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jul 8 2022, 5:44 pm
A free outdoor concert series is coming to Mount Pleasant this summer
Music on Main Summer Pop-Up Concerts (Jan Gates/Submitted)
Summertime was made for relaxing in the park with pals and listening to great music. Now you can enjoy a live soundtrack thanks to a series of outdoor concerts happening next month.

Music on Main presents Summer Pop-Up Concerts at Mount Pleasant Park from August 9 to 12 and August 16 to 18.

The evening concerts range from classical string quartets to choirs and music from around the world, and all performances are free.

 

“Music on Main is thrilled to return to Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant Park to brighten up your summer evenings with live music,” said Music on Main in a release. “With an overwhelmingly positive response from last year’s ten free pop-up events, we’re back with completely fresh music that is sure to capture the spirit of blissful summer days.”

Music on Main

Music on Main Summer Pop-Up Concerts (Jan Gates/Submitted)

Summer Pop-Up Concerts will showcase a variety of local musical talents. Here is the lineup of performers announced so far:

Tuesday, August 9

  • Paolo Bortolussi (flute), Min Jee Yoon (cello), and Lani Krantz (harp)

Wednesday, August 10

  • Microcosmos String Quartet (Marc Destrubé, violin; Andrea Siradze, violin; Tawnya Popoff, viola; Rebecca Wenham, cello)

Thursday, August 11

  • Cedar String Quartet (Norah Mix, violin; Mio Nakajo, violin; Johnny Huang, viola; Julian Lee De Vita, cello) plus Brooklyn Wood (violin) and Bruno Quezada Chávez (cello)
Cedar String Quartet

Cedar String Quartet/Submitted

Friday, August 12

  • To be announced

Tuesday, August 16

  • Vancouver Youth Choir, Carrie Tennant, Artistic Director

Wednesday, August 17

  • BC Chinese Music Ensemble (Bruce Bai, vocals; Dailin Hsieh, zheng; Geling Jiang, liuqin/ruan/sanxian; Charlie Lui, dizi; Yun Song, erhu; Zhongxi Wu, suona/sheng)

Thursday, August 18

  • Vashaan Ensemble (Saina Khaledi, santour; Ali Razmi, tar/setar/vocals; Bardia Sadeghi, tombak/daf; Ali Sajjadi, oud)
Music on Main Summer Pop-Up Concerts

Saina Khaledi and Ali Sajjadi, Music on Main Summer Pop-Up Concerts (Jan Gates/Submitted

“Here’s your chance to listen together once again to beautiful music,” added Music on Main. “Why not bring your friends and a picnic and join us for a variety of top-flight musicians and soul-stirring repertoire that invites you to take a breath and simply listen.”

Music on Main’s Summer Pop-Up Concerts

When: August 9 to 12 and August 16 to 18, 2022
Time: 6:30 pm
Where: Mount Pleasant Park – West 16th Avenue at Ontario Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free

