Practice that downward dog and be sure to pack a water bottle: Lululemon’s popular Summer Yoga Series is returning to Metro Vancouver for another summer!

Participants of all skill levels are invited to take part in free outdoor classes happening weekly at False Creek in Vancouver and the Burrard Dry Docks in North Vancouver.

You might also like: You can join FREE outdoor yoga classes all summer long

Top things to do at Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival this weekend

A "Hansel & Gretel" edible experience is coming to Vancouver

Yoga enthusiasts can head to Concord Community Park on the scenic seawall at the Northeast False Creek area every Wednesday evening from 6 pm until August 31.

And those on the North Shore can drop by Lonsdale Pier each Tuesday at 6:30 pm from July 5 until August 30.

All classes are complimentary, although participants will need to bring their own mat and register online. Instructors for the class are from some of the cities’ top studios and will rotate on a weekly basis.

In addition to classes at the Concord Community Park and Lonsdale Pier, Lululemon will host weekly classes in Whistler, Victoria, and Kamloops. So if you’re in need of zen while you’re out of town, make sure you pop by.

When: Every Wednesday until August 31, 2022

Time: 6 pm

Where: Concord Community Park – 50 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free

When: Every Tuesday from July 5 until August 30, 2022

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Lonsdale Pier, North Vancouver

Cost: Free