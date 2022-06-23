EventsSummerHealth & FitnessOutdoors

Lululemon is hosting FREE outdoor yoga classes in Metro Vancouver this summer

Daniel Chai
Jun 23 2022, 6:33 pm
Practice that downward dog and be sure to pack a water bottle: Lululemon’s popular Summer Yoga Series is returning to Metro Vancouver for another summer!

Participants of all skill levels are invited to take part in free outdoor classes happening weekly at False Creek in Vancouver and the Burrard Dry Docks in North Vancouver.

Yoga enthusiasts can head to Concord Community Park on the scenic seawall at the Northeast False Creek area every Wednesday evening from 6 pm until August 31.

And those on the North Shore can drop by Lonsdale Pier each Tuesday at 6:30 pm from July 5 until August 30.

All classes are complimentary, although participants will need to bring their own mat and register online. Instructors for the class are from some of the cities’ top studios and will rotate on a weekly basis.

In addition to classes at the Concord Community Park and Lonsdale Pier, Lululemon will host weekly classes in Whistler, Victoria, and Kamloops. So if you’re in need of zen while you’re out of town, make sure you pop by.

Lululemon Summer Yoga Series at False Creek

When: Every Wednesday until August 31, 2022
Time: 6 pm
Where: Concord Community Park – 50 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Free

Lululemon Summer Yoga Series at Lonsdale Pier

When: Every Tuesday from July 5 until August 30, 2022
Time: 6:30 pm
Where: Lonsdale Pier, North Vancouver
Cost: Free

