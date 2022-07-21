Granville Promenade street festival returns to downtown Vancouver in August

One of the summer’s hottest outdoor festivals is returning to downtown Vancouver next month and you won’t want to miss a single day.

Granville Promenade, presented by the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association (DVBIA), is happening every weekend in August in the Granville Entertainment District (GED).

A two-block stretch between Smithe and Helmcken streets will transform into a pedestrian-only party from 1 to 7 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. And organizers say the event will be bigger and better than ever.

“After last year’s success, we’re bringing back the Granville Promenade, but this year we’re teaming up with multiple local partners to create an incredible month-long event,” said Nolan Marshall III, president and CEO of the DVBIA in a release. “The Granville Promenade aims to connect the community and downtown businesses to celebrate, rejuvenate, and reimagine downtown Vancouver’s most historic street. Events like these are critical for the GED’s future and the city’s economic growth.”

This year’s outdoor festival is free to the public thanks to the support of community sponsor Telus Mobility. Attendees of Granville Promenade will enjoy live music, street entertainment, patios, art, and markets. DVBIA will also give away prizes from local businesses.

Visitors will also want to check out Granville Promenade often as each day of the event will feature a different “theme” to discover.

The festival kicks off with Van Vogue Jam on Saturday, August 6, with voguing workshops, gogo dancing, eclectic costumes, and more.

TAIWANfest takes over on Sunday, August 7 with cultural performances and music that will help warm you up for its larger event happening in September.

An all-ages Vancouver Mural Fest Street Party takes place on Sunday, August 14, with DJs, drag performers, dancers, and markets curated by Public Disco, Bye Felicia, Tongue Market, and more.

Osito Events make its Promenade debut on Saturday, August 27 with a stacked lineup of local underground DJs and producers as well as live dance performances and hula hoopers.

And Locals Lounge returns to the Granville Prom on Sunday, August 28 to showcase Vancouver’s rising musical talent, including acoustic acts, full bands, and solo artists from a variety of genres and cultural influences.

Here is the full schedule for Granville Promenade 2022:

Saturday, August 6 – Van Vogue Jam

Sunday, August 7 – TAIWANfest

Saturday, August 13 – Caravan World Rhythms

Sunday, August 14 – Vancouver Mural Festival

Saturday, August 20 – “GED Buskers” by EventLAB

Sunday, August 21 – The Roxy Cabaret

Saturday, August 27 – Osito Events

Sunday, August 28 – Locals Lounge

And while you’re checking out Granville Promenade, make sure to stop by the many delicious restaurants and unique businesses in the GED and Downtown Vancouver. It’s a great opportunity to shop and support local.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday in August

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Where: Granville Entertainment District – Granville Street between Smithe Street and Helmcken Street

Cost: Free

