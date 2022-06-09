Get your blankets and favourite snacks ready, because outdoor movies in Stanley Park are returning this summer! And you can even help pick one of the films to watch under the stars.

Fresh Air Cinema and Evo Car Share have announced the movie lineup for Evo Summer Cinema Series, taking place on the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach.

Hundreds of people will gather every Tuesday from July 5 to August 23, to watch Hollywood hits and family favourites on the giant four-storey inflatable movie screen

Similar to previous years, attendees are invited to bring a blanket or chair to enjoy free lawn seating available on a first-come, first-serve basis. VIP seating is also available online via Eventbrite and offers a front-row seat to enjoy the movie.

And to celebrate Pride Night this summer, Fresh Air Cinema and Evo Car Share are letting audiences vote on the movie that will play on August 2. The options are Bohemian Rhapsody, Spice World or Rocketman and voting is open from now until June 17.

Here is the movie lineup for Evo Summer Cinema Series 2022. Don’t forget to can invite your friends!

Free outdoor movies Stanley Park 2022 schedule

July 5 – The Lion King (1994)

July 12 – Zoolander (2001)

July 19 – Top Gun (1986)

July 26 – Jurassic Park (1993)

August 2 – Pride Night – Vote Online for Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), Spice World (1997), or Rocketman (2019)

August 9 – Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

August 16 – Dirty Dancing (1987)

August 23 – Grease (1978)

Evo Summer Cinema Series at Stanley Park

When: Every Tuesday from July 5 to August 23, 2022

Time: 8 to 11 pm, screenings begin at dusk

Where: Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach – 8502 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free, VIP seating available online

