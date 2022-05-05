There’s another cool food truck event happening in Metro Vancouver this summer that we’re super excited about.

It was just announced today that the second annual Shipyards Live event series would be returning this summer, taking place every Friday at the North Vancouver Shipyards development. The first day will be next Friday, May 13.

The 17-week spring and summer series will feature live music, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, a beer garden, and, of course, lots of food trucks.

The first Shipyards Live series happened last year, but this will be the first time the event will occur without any health or safety restrictions.

Stanley Park Brewing will be setting up a space called The Patio, a huge beer garden where you can soak up the sun while also enjoying the live performances.

A full list of participating food trucks has yet to be released, but, according to the event website, the trucks will be organized by the Streetfood Vancouver Society and will be “selected based upon food quality, uniqueness, and adherence to strict sustainability practices.”

Last year’s events had a rotating lineup of trucks, including Reel Mac and Cheese, Super Thai Foods, and Gary’s Kettle Corn. The festival shared updates about which food trucks would be participating on which days on its Instagram account – something it will likely continue for this year.

Admission is free, and the series will run all the way through the summer until Friday, September 2.

When: Every Friday from May 13 to September 2

Where: The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

