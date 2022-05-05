FoodFood TrucksFood EventsFood News

Shipyards Live: North Vancouver's big food truck series returns next week

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
May 5 2022, 11:14 pm
Shipyards Live: North Vancouver's big food truck series returns next week
@shipyardslive/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Tap & Barrel Convention Centre

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Tap & Barrel Convention Centre
Hi Five Chicken (Kingsway)

Fast-Food

Hi Five Chicken (Kingsway)
Hello Nori

Japanese, Sushi

Hello Nori
Sulbing Korean Dessert Café - North Road

Korean, Cafes

Sulbing Korean Dessert Café - North Road
Pür & Simple

Burgers, Alcohol

Pür & Simple
Koerner's Pub

Mexican, Pubs and Breweries

Koerner's Pub

There’s another cool food truck event happening in Metro Vancouver this summer that we’re super excited about.

It was just announced today that the second annual Shipyards Live event series would be returning this summer, taking place every Friday at the North Vancouver Shipyards development. The first day will be next Friday, May 13.

The 17-week spring and summer series will feature live music, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, a beer garden, and, of course, lots of food trucks.

The first Shipyards Live series happened last year, but this will be the first time the event will occur without any health or safety restrictions.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shipyards Live (@shipyardslive)

Stanley Park Brewing will be setting up a space called The Patio, a huge beer garden where you can soak up the sun while also enjoying the live performances.

A full list of participating food trucks has yet to be released, but, according to the event website, the trucks will be organized by the Streetfood Vancouver Society and will be “selected based upon food quality, uniqueness, and adherence to strict sustainability practices.”

Last year’s events had a rotating lineup of trucks, including Reel Mac and Cheese, Super Thai Foods, and Gary’s Kettle Corn. The festival shared updates about which food trucks would be participating on which days on its Instagram account – something it will likely continue for this year.

Admission is free, and the series will run all the way through the summer until Friday, September 2.

Shipyards Live

When: Every Friday from May 13 to September 2
Where: The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
+ Dished
+ Food Trucks
+ Food Events
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT