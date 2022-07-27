EventsSummer

Free Movies Under the Stars returns to Surrey's Holland Park this August

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jul 27 2022, 11:34 pm
Free Movies Under the Stars returns to Surrey's Holland Park this August
City of Surrey
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Amazing Brentwood Nights: BC Day Long Weekend Party

Fri, July 29, 9:00pm

Amazing Brentwood Nights: BC Day Long Weekend Party
Normal Good: Stand Up Comedy

Tue, August 2, 8:30pm

Normal Good: Stand Up Comedy
The GRAPEST Drag Show on Earth (Because it's at a winery, get it?)

Fri, August 5, 7:30pm

The GRAPEST Drag Show on Earth (Because it's at a winery, get it?)
Meet Me At The Barre

Sun, August 28, 10:30pm

Meet Me At The Barre

Get your snack of choice ready because Surrey’s free outdoor movie series is returning to Holland Park next month for the first time since 2019.

Movies Under the Stars, hosted by the Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association and presented by PCI, is screening family-friendly films on three Saturdays in August.

Screenings will begin at sunset and the community events will even have a variety of pre-show activities you won’t want to miss.

Movie Under The Stars Surrey

Movie Under The Stars/Downtown Surrey BIA

Pack your blankets and chairs and arrive at Holland Park early to stake out your favourite spot. Plus there will be activities and live entertainment starting at 6 pm each movie night.

The lineup of performers includes International Champion Magician Rod Chow, Surrey musician Alec Dore, and more to be announced.

Film screenings start at dusk, with this year’s list of Movies Under the Stars.

August 6: Sing 2

Sing 2

August 13: Encanto

Encanto

August 20: Sonic 2

Sonic 2

Movies Under the Stars at Holland Park 

When: August 6, 13, and 20, 2022
Time: Pre-film activities begin at 6 pm, movie begins at dusk
Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey
Cost: Free

With files from Vincent Plana

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Summer
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.