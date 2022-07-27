Get your snack of choice ready because Surrey’s free outdoor movie series is returning to Holland Park next month for the first time since 2019.
Movies Under the Stars, hosted by the Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association and presented by PCI, is screening family-friendly films on three Saturdays in August.
Screenings will begin at sunset and the community events will even have a variety of pre-show activities you won’t want to miss.
Pack your blankets and chairs and arrive at Holland Park early to stake out your favourite spot. Plus there will be activities and live entertainment starting at 6 pm each movie night.
The lineup of performers includes International Champion Magician Rod Chow, Surrey musician Alec Dore, and more to be announced.
Film screenings start at dusk, with this year’s list of Movies Under the Stars.
August 6: Sing 2
August 13: Encanto
August 20: Sonic 2
Movies Under the Stars at Holland Park
When: August 6, 13, and 20, 2022
Time: Pre-film activities begin at 6 pm, movie begins at dusk
Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey
Cost: Free
With files from Vincent Plana