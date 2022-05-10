Burnaby Blues and Roots Festival reveals lineup for summer 2022 return

Music lovers of Metro Vancouver are in heaven with the number of festivals and concerts happening in the next few months. And now we have another epic event to add to the list.

Burnaby Blues and Roots Festival, happening at the Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park on Saturday, August 6, has announced the lineup for its summer return.

The huge outdoor concert will be headlined by Grammy-award-winning rock group The War on Drugs. “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” the title track from their latest studio album, topped the Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay charts for seven weeks.

Also on the bill are acclaimed Canadian singer-songwriter Kathleen Edwards, New Orleans genre-benders The Soul Rebels, and rising star Métis and Slovakian singer-songwriter Ruby Waters.

Rounding out the can’t-miss list of performers are sweet dance party orchestra Balkan Shmalkan and critically lauded singer-songwriter Robert Connely Farr, both from East Vancouver.

The gates open at 12 pm, and there will be food vendors on site. Beer and wine will also be available to those who are 19+ with two pieces of valid ID, including one photo ID.

A family activity area will be open from 2 to 8 pm, though children must be supervised by a parent or guardian at all times.

Tickets go on sale beginning at 10 am on May 13 with limited early-bird single tickets available. Children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult.

When: August 6, 2022

Time: Gates at 12 pm

Where: Deer Lake Park, Burnaby

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online. Children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult