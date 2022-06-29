EventsSummer

Twilight Tuesdays are back at Science World this summer

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Jun 29 2022, 7:00 pm
Twilight Tuesdays are back at Science World this summer
While school may be out for the summer, there are still ample learning opportunities to be had, thanks to the return of Twilight Tuesdays at Science World.

From July 5 to August 30, patrons can enjoy extended hours every Tuesday until 8 pm under the dome. Plus you’ll receive discounted admission if you arrive after 5 pm.

That means more time to explore the exhibits while saving your wallet. Now that’s a discovery worth sharing!

Science World

Twilight Tuesdays’ special pricing in July and August is just $15 for general admission and $12 for ages 3 to 12. Children who are ages 2 and under get in free and don’t require a ticket.

There are lots to discover at Science World this summer, including the popular attraction T. rex: The Ultimate Predator. Meet the entire tyrannosaur family through life-sized models, fossil casts, and interactive experiences in this feature exhibit presented by RBC and White Spot Restaurants.

T. rex The Ultimate Predator

A full-scale cast of the T. rex fossil skeleton on display in the Museum’s Hall of Saurischian Dinosaurs—in a different pose—is the subject of the exhibition’s “shadow theatre,” in which the skeleton’s 40-foot shadow will “come to life” and demonstrate to visitors how the animal battled prey—and its own kind.
Guests will also want to check out the new Sacred Journey exhibit opening on July 15 at Science World, produced by the Heiltsuk Tribal Council, SeeQuest Development and Greencoast Media, and presented by Vancity.

Sacred Journey is an immersive experience that will spotlight the resurgence of Northwest Coast canoe cultures via art, immersive audio, video displays, and interactive experiences. There will also be amazing modern Northwest Coast style graphic design and mask carving by Chazz Mack, Ian Reid (Nusi), Kelsey (KC) Hall and Roy Henry Vickers to explore.

There will be an Opening and Blessing Ceremony of Sacred Journey at Science World on July 14, with First Nations and Native American Tribes canoe families and welcoming remarks from the local host First Nations.

Twilight Tuesdays at Science World

When: Every Tuesday from July 6 to August 30, 2022
Time: 10 am to 8 pm. Discounted admission after 5 pm
Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Regular admission before 5 pm. Discounted admission after 5 pm of $15 for general admission and $12 for ages 3 to 12. Children who are ages 2 and under get in free and don’t require a ticket. More info online.

