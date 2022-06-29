Twilight Tuesdays are back at Science World this summer

While school may be out for the summer, there are still ample learning opportunities to be had, thanks to the return of Twilight Tuesdays at Science World.

From July 5 to August 30, patrons can enjoy extended hours every Tuesday until 8 pm under the dome. Plus you’ll receive discounted admission if you arrive after 5 pm.

That means more time to explore the exhibits while saving your wallet. Now that’s a discovery worth sharing!

Twilight Tuesdays’ special pricing in July and August is just $15 for general admission and $12 for ages 3 to 12. Children who are ages 2 and under get in free and don’t require a ticket.

There are lots to discover at Science World this summer, including the popular attraction T. rex: The Ultimate Predator. Meet the entire tyrannosaur family through life-sized models, fossil casts, and interactive experiences in this feature exhibit presented by RBC and White Spot Restaurants.

Guests will also want to check out the new Sacred Journey exhibit opening on July 15 at Science World, produced by the Heiltsuk Tribal Council, SeeQuest Development and Greencoast Media, and presented by Vancity.

Sacred Journey is an immersive experience that will spotlight the resurgence of Northwest Coast canoe cultures via art, immersive audio, video displays, and interactive experiences. There will also be amazing modern Northwest Coast style graphic design and mask carving by Chazz Mack, Ian Reid (Nusi), Kelsey (KC) Hall and Roy Henry Vickers to explore.

There will be an Opening and Blessing Ceremony of Sacred Journey at Science World on July 14, with First Nations and Native American Tribes canoe families and welcoming remarks from the local host First Nations.

When: Every Tuesday from July 6 to August 30, 2022

Time: 10 am to 8 pm. Discounted admission after 5 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Regular admission before 5 pm. Discounted admission after 5 pm of $15 for general admission and $12 for ages 3 to 12. Children who are ages 2 and under get in free and don’t require a ticket. More info online.