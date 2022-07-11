The lineup of summer festivals in Vancouver is heating up, and we’ve got another huge event that you need to add to your calendar.

On Saturday, August 20, the fifth annual Monstercat Compound will bring an outdoor block party to Railtown with live performances and interactive experiences.

Featuring two stages of live music, art installations and video games, food trucks and beer gardens and more, it just may be the most fun you have all season. And best of all, tickets are free!

This year’s Main Stage is presented by Sapporo and features a lineup of DJs, producers, and electronic artists. Headliners include WHIPPED CREAM, a Vancouver Island-based DJ and producer who has performed at Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival, and Shambhala, and Vancouver-born Sol Rising, a leading artist in the yoga and mindfulness community who has toured internationally at Wanderlust, Burning Man and Lightning in a Bottle.

Dustycloud, a French bass house producer who released his acclaimed four-track EP Come With Me on Monstercat this spring, and Sabai, a Thailand-born, Vancouver-based producer who debuted on Monstercat in 2019 will also perform on the Main Stage.

Two local DJs you won’t want to miss on the Main Stage include Steph Tsunami, who amps up the party with the finest in techno, house, and everything in between, and Unmarried Woman, who is also the host of the Sunday Morning Show on B-side Radio.

New on the Main Stage this year will be an opening performance from Monstercat Mix Contest Champions Duality, Ethani, OREONIC, Rocketman, as well as more surprise guests.

And keep the good times going at the Westwood Stage powered by Pioneer DJ with Akylla, RUMPUS, Jessu & Pyka, Zodia, Fort Knox Five, Khanvict and DJ New Girl.

“As 2022 continues to be a landmark year for the return of live music, we’re excited to bring Compound back to Railtown for our fifth annual event,” says Monstercat’s head of events, Max Nied, in a release. “We’ve seen an explosion in creativity across the Vancouver arts scene recently, so what better way to celebrate that community than with a free block party showcasing local music, art, food, and more.

“Our lineup is filled with hometown heroes from WHIPPED CREAM on the Main Stage to RUMPUS on the Westwood Stage, so attendees can expect some very special sets.”

Gaming is also a big part of the festivities, so drop by to hang out with The Gaming Stadium to play a variety of modern hits and classic games. And the Monstercat claw machine is back by popular demand, so you may even win some sweet swag.

In addition to the live performances and games, the all-ages Monstercat event will also feature art installations and live art creation, the return of the Monstercat Street Piano created by Roland Sound and Monstercat’s own design team, an air-brushed tattoo station by JCI, and the fully loaded merch booth.

Working up an appetite from all the activities? A variety of favourite local Food Trucks will be on-site, plus Monstercat also features two fully stocked bars where you can refresh with beer, spirits, energy drinks, and non-alcoholic beverages.

Monstercat Compound is free to attend for those who RSVP in advance. Premium passes that include premium lounge access, a separate bar, separate toilets, VIP stage views, and a 3-month subscription to Monstercat Gold can also be purchased online.

When: August 20, 2022

Time: 2 to 9 pm

Where: 380 Railway St, Vancouver

Admission: Free with RSVP, $25 Compound Premium Passes are also available. Purchase online

