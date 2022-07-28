Laugh Out Loud: 10 Vancouver comedy events to check out in August

Cool comedy served up by some of the city’s hottest comics!

Whether you’re looking for stand-up, improv, or sketch, we’ve got you covered with our list of 10 great comedy events happening in Vancouver in August. Chelsea Handler, Comedy Bang! Bang! Live! and more!

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

You might also like: The fifth annual free Monstercat Compound block party returns to Railtown this summer

Legendary pro wrestler Bryan Danielson is coming to Vancouver next month

A free mental health and addiction recovery festival is happening in New West this summer

What: Comedian, TV personality, podcast host and bestselling author Chelsea Handler is performing two shows at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

Handler is acclaimed for her seven years as host of E!’s top-rated Chelsea Lately, her documentary series Chelsea Does, and her Netflix talk show, Chelsea. She has written six best-selling books, five of which topped the New York Times Bestseller list.

When: August 12, 2022

Time: 6 pm and 9 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver’s Amber Harper-Young has performed all around the globe and was a finalist in the BC’s Funniest Female competition. She has performed at Just For Laughs Vancouver, YYC Comedy Fest in Calgary, The Del Close Marathon in New York, and many more

When: August 20, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Yuk Yuks Surrey at Elements Casino – 17755 60th Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: $19.05 plus tax, purchase online

What: Two teams of hilarious improvisers create sketches and scenes inspired by audiences’ suggestions at the Improv Centre. Cheer on your favourite comedians to victory and you may even be selected to be one of the judges for the night.

When: Every Friday and Saturday

Time: 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase Online

What: John Mulaney is a two-time Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, and comedian.

In 2018, Mulaney travelled the United States with his sold-out Kid Gorgeous tour, which was later released as a Netflix special and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special. He’s also played roles in the hit Netflix series Big Mouth, as well as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

When: August 10 and 11, 2022

Time: 7 and 9:30 pm (Wednesday), 7 pm (Thursday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $77.50 to $89.50, purchase online

What: Glitch Bar in Kits hosts some of the city’s top stand-up comics in the weekly Shots “n” Giggles. Expect to see comedians who have performed at Just For Laughs Vancouver, on CBC’s The Debaters, and more.

When: Every Wednesday

Time: 8 pm

Where: Glitch Bar and Games Room – 2287 West Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $15 plus fees, purchase online

What: LA-based Hannah Einbinder was chosen as a New Face of Comedy at Just For Laughs, named one of Vulture’s Comics to Watch, and has performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

When: August 4, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Rickshaw Theatre – 254 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 plus fees, purchase online

What: Sophie Buddle is a stand-up, a tv writer, and a podcaster. Fans have enjoyed her work on CBC’s This Hour Has 22 Minutes as a staff writer and correspondent and has performed at the Winnipeg Comedy Festival, the Halifax Comedy Festival, and on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Her 2019 comedy album A Lil Bit of Buddle won the Juno Award for Comedy Album of the Year at the JUNO Awards.

When: August 4 to 7, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Tickets: Various, purchase Sophie Buddle

What: The long-running weekly comedy podcast created and hosted by Scott Aukerman comes to Vogue Theatre for a live show with special guests. Featuring Aukerman, Paul F. Tompkins, and the CBB All-Stars. There will also be a pre-show VIP Q&A featuring a “no holds barred” small group conversation.

When: August 12, 2022

Time: VIP Q&A at 5 pm, Doors at 6 pm, Show at 7 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting from $39.50, purchase online

What: Blind Tiger Comedy’s Kerri Donaldson hosts a free improv jam for women and female-aligned folks at The China Cloud. All skill levels are welcome for the two-hour jam of scenes, games, and conversation. Snacks will be provided for participants.

When: August 21, 2022

Time: 12 to 2 pm

Where: The China Cloud – 524 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: The Operating Room is hosted by Dusty Searcy and features an array of stand-up comedians who have performed at Just For Laughs, on CBC’s The Debaters, on Netflix, and more. Searcy joins the comics onstage after their sets for a conversation about their material.

When: Every Sunday

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Tightrope Theatre – 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $15 plus fees, purchase online