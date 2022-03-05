New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are 12 new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try right now.

YVR Airport is getting more and more delicious as the months go by, and now, Japadog has opened its highly anticipated location there. That’s right, the famous street food vendor has set up shop at the Vancouver International Airport.

Address: YVR Airport

Popular ghost kitchen concept Yasma has found a permanent home in a brick-and-mortar space in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour. The Middle Eastern restaurant is now open and operating at 550 Denman Street, and it’s serving up incredible flavours and an authentic, all-encompassing Levantine experience.

Address: 550 Denman Street, Vancouver

Vancouver recently got yet another stellar sweet spot to check out: Saint Germain Bakery. The concept officially opened its 12th location in Vancouver’s Kerrisdale neighbourhood a few weeks ago.

Address: 2319 w41st Avenue, Vancouver

Vancouver’s new spot for Hawaiian-style eats is officially open. The restaurant launched at 1590 Commercial Drive, the former address of Ugly Dumpling, which closed at the end of 2021.

Address: 1590 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

The dining concept can be found at 7-4300 Kingsway in Burnaby. It offers a whopping 90 different ingredients along with eight varieties of broth including Szechuan Green Pepper, Collagen bone broth, and Tomato Broth to name a few.

Address: 7-4300 Kingsway, Burnaby

Calling all chocoholics, there’s a new food truck dedicated to one of the greatest baked treats of all time in Vancouver: The Brownie Bakers. The concept was started in 2020 by a mother-daughter duo after the pair were laid off during the pandemic.

Address: Find the truck

Holy Mochi’s menu teases drool-worthy small-batch donuts in varieties like Strawberry Pocky, Cookies & Cream, Milk n Cereal, Matcha Green Tea, and Earl Grey, to name a few. This purveyor also says mochi-stuffed brownies will be available this summer.

Pickup location: Mindful Juice Bar — 10330 152 Street #5, Surrey

Pickup times: Tuesday 2 to 6 pm, Thursday 2 to 6 pm, Saturday 1 to 4 pm, Sunday 1 to 4 pm

Good news for fans of Filipino fast-food joint Jollibee: the highly anticipated restaurant location on Granville Street is finally open. This opening saw huge lines and even spending limits for customers that made it to the front of the queue.

Address: 833 Granville Street, Vancouver

A local pizza joint is bringing a slice of New York to Gastown with its newly launched location. Straight Outta Brooklyn has a few spots around the city but never had a presence in Gastown until opening their most recent storefront.

Address: 114 Water Street, Vancouver

Nhan Vancouver just got a new veggie-packed to-go concept: Nhan Vietnamese. This new ghost kitchen launched on DoorDash and Uber Eats. It offers traditional Vietnamese home cooking with some modern twists. The grab-and-go purveyor is the sister concept to local Vietnamese food cart Nami, which launched back in 2019. Instagram

Dished Vancouver is told this particular Chef Hung location, which is called Chef Hung Bistro 990, will be a bit different from the other restaurants, as it will offer additional menu items and also feature cocktails made with Asian-inspired ingredients.

Address: 990 Smithe Street, Vancouver

A new spot for classic Vietnamese food has officially opened in Metro Vancouver. Pho Den has launched at 120 – 6401 Kingsway in Burnaby. Dished Vancouver is told it offers authentic Vietnamese food in a homey atmosphere.

Address: 120 – 6401 Kingsway, Burnaby

