Pho Den: Burnaby's new Vietnamese restaurant to open next month
Feb 10 2022, 5:13 pm
A new spot for classic Vietnamese food is slated to open in Metro Vancouver soon. Pho Den is launching at 120 – 6401 Kingsway in Burnaby next month.
Dished Vancouver is told it will offer authentic Vietnamese food in a homey atmosphere.
- You might also like:
- Jollibee in downtown Vancouver finally showing signs of progress (PHOTOS)
- European cafe known for its cannoli to open in Vancouver soon (PHOTOS)
- Canada’s largest bubble tea festival is happening in Metro Vancouver
Aiming to open its doors on March 1, folks can expect eats like vermicelli bowls, spring rolls, salad rolls, banh mi, and more.
Be sure to save the date and check out this new spot when it opens, and keep an eye on all the exciting new Burnaby restaurant openings we are looking forward to.
View this post on Instagram
Pho Den
Address: 120 – 6401 Kingsway, Burnaby