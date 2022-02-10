A new spot for classic Vietnamese food is slated to open in Metro Vancouver soon. Pho Den is launching at 120 – 6401 Kingsway in Burnaby next month.

Dished Vancouver is told it will offer authentic Vietnamese food in a homey atmosphere.

Aiming to open its doors on March 1, folks can expect eats like vermicelli bowls, spring rolls, salad rolls, banh mi, and more.

Be sure to save the date and check out this new spot when it opens, and keep an eye on all the exciting new Burnaby restaurant openings we are looking forward to.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pho Den (@phoden.ca)

Pho Den

Address: 120 – 6401 Kingsway, Burnaby

Instagram