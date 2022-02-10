FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Pho Den: Burnaby's new Vietnamese restaurant to open next month

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Feb 10 2022, 5:13 pm
Pho Den: Burnaby's new Vietnamese restaurant to open next month
@phoden.ca/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Frankie's Italian Kitchen & Bar

Cocktails, Italian

Frankie's Italian Kitchen & Bar
Supreme Pizza

Pizza

Supreme Pizza
Tendon Kohaku

Asian, Japanese

Tendon Kohaku
Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery
Hello Nori

Japanese, Sushi

Hello Nori
Saboten - Brentwood

Japanese

Saboten - Brentwood

A new spot for classic Vietnamese food is slated to open in Metro Vancouver soon. Pho Den is launching at 120 – 6401 Kingsway in Burnaby next month.

Dished Vancouver is told it will offer authentic Vietnamese food in a homey atmosphere.

Aiming to open its doors on March 1, folks can expect eats like vermicelli bowls, spring rolls, salad rolls, banh mi, and more.

Be sure to save the date and check out this new spot when it opens, and keep an eye on all the exciting new Burnaby restaurant openings we are looking forward to.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pho Den (@phoden.ca)

Pho Den

Address: 120 – 6401 Kingsway, Burnaby

Instagram

HUNGRY? FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT