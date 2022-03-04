T&T Supermarket reveals plans for expansion in four Canadian provinces

This year is turning out to be a good one for T&T Supermarket.

Along with the recent announcement of a new T&T in Toronto’s CF Fairview Mall and the company’s largest Canadian store in Montreal, the Asian Canadian chain announced plans to open two stores in Western Canada over the next year.

A new store at Calgary’s Sage Hill Plaza will be the fourth T&T Supermarket location in the city. A Metro Vancouver location in Coquitlam, its second store in the area, was subsequently announced.

The company states that those two new stores are aiming to be open by the end of the year.

“The opening of four new T&T locations over the next year is a testament to T&T’s thriving business, as Canadians embrace new flavours and trends, while also seeking the traditional foods and comforts of home,” said Robert Sawyer, Chief Operating Officer, Loblaw Companies Limited.

“We’re proud of the T&T Supermarkets team for what they’ve been able to accomplish and look forward to supporting the business’ growth in the future.”

These two new stores will bring the T&T Supermarket location count to 33 across the country.

As a result, since being founded in Vancouver in 1993, they have gone on to become the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada.