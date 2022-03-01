The Brownie Bakers Food Truck: Treats, coffee, ice cream, and more
Calling all chocoholics, there’s a new food truck dedicated to one of the greatest baked treats of all time in Vancouver: The Brownie Bakers.
The concept was started in 2020 by a mother-daughter duo after the pair were laid off during the pandemic.
The Brownie Bakers kicked off as a business operating on Instagram before launching as a little food trailer.
Last month the concept found a new home in a full-blown food truck, making it the only brownie and coffee food truck in all of Canada according to the owners.
This purveyor of sweet treats offers 14 kinds of delicious gourmet brownies alongside locally roasted coffee from a full-service espresso bar, and kombucha too.
It also serves up unreal-looking handcrafted brownie ice cream sandwiches and build-your-own-sundaes.
You can find this new treat destination-on-wheels around Vancouver and the Lower Mainland. Be sure to check out the schedule online and track this truck down, you won’t regret it!
The Brownie Bakers (food truck)
Address: Find the truck