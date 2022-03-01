Calling all chocoholics, there’s a new food truck dedicated to one of the greatest baked treats of all time in Vancouver: The Brownie Bakers.

The concept was started in 2020 by a mother-daughter duo after the pair were laid off during the pandemic.

The Brownie Bakers kicked off as a business operating on Instagram before launching as a little food trailer.

Last month the concept found a new home in a full-blown food truck, making it the only brownie and coffee food truck in all of Canada according to the owners.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Brownie Bakers Food Truck (@brownie.bakers)

This purveyor of sweet treats offers 14 kinds of delicious gourmet brownies alongside locally roasted coffee from a full-service espresso bar, and kombucha too.

It also serves up unreal-looking handcrafted brownie ice cream sandwiches and build-your-own-sundaes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Brownie Bakers Food Truck (@brownie.bakers)

You can find this new treat destination-on-wheels around Vancouver and the Lower Mainland. Be sure to check out the schedule online and track this truck down, you won’t regret it!

The Brownie Bakers (food truck)

Address: Find the truck

Instagram