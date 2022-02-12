Vancouver is about to get another spot to slurp up delicious Taiwanese beef noodles as Chef Hung is opening a new location downtown, and soon at that.

Signage for the brand went up on the window of the former space of Japanese restaurant Kamei Baru late last year. Kamei stopped operating at the 990 Smithe Street address in October 2021.

Dished Vancouver is told this particular Chef Hung location, which is called Chef Hung Bistro 990, will be a bit different from the other restaurants, as it will offer additional menu items and also feature cocktails made with Asian-inspired ingredients.

Chef Hung is known for its premium cuts of beef and complex, full-bodied soup base free of additives.

In Canada, Chef Hung currently has several locations in and around Vancouver as well as one outpost in Edmonton.

Its newest location is an express version of the concept located in The Amazing Brentwood’s food court.

The brand also expanded to the United States and mainland China back in 2011.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ChefHung Taiwanese Beef Noodle (@chefhungcanada)

Now, the Smithe Street outpost has an official opening date.

Folks can head to Chef Hung Bistro 990 starting February 15. Mark your calendars, noodle lovers!