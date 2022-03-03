Saint Germain Bakery opens new location in Kerrisdale
Vancouver recently got yet another stellar sweet spot to check out: Saint Germain Bakery.
The concept officially opened its 12th location in Vancouver’s Kerrisdale neighbourhood a few weeks ago.
Located at 2319 W 41st Avenue, Saint Germain Bakery Kerrisdale is baking up the brand’s signature cakes, tarts, and sweet and savoury pastries.
This is the first Vancouver location for the concept, which operates bakeries around Metro Vancouver and in Ontario as well.
Saint Germain Bakery — Kerrisdale
Address: 2319 w41st Avenue, Vancouver