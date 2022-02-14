FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsVegetarian & Vegan

Nhan Vietnamese: New plant-based concept launching this week

Hanna McLean
|
Feb 14 2022, 5:13 pm
Tofu Vermicelli Bowl, Salad Roll, Spring Roll (Photo: Tom Miller)
Vancouver’s about to get a new veggie-packed to-go concept: Nhan Vietnamese.

This new ghost kitchen is set to launch on DoorDash and Uber Eats on February 16. It’s going to offer traditional Vietnamese home cooking with some modern twists.

The grab-and-go purveyor is the sister concept to local Vietnamese food cart Nami, which launched back in 2019.

Named after owner Kevin Thach’s mom (who also happens to be the concept’s head cook), Nhan will offer eats you’d normally find in mom-and-pop Vietnamese restaurants.

Nhan

Pho Satay (Photo: Tom Miller)

Nahn’s selection includes Spring Rolls, Salad Rolls, and Banana Blossom Salad, alongside mains like Braised Eggplant Rice Bowls, Green Coconut Curry, Vermicelli Bowls, and Pho.

Most items on the menu are vegan-friendly.

Nhan

Bun Bo Hue (Photo: Tom Miller)

Nhan

Spring Roll, Papaya Salad, Tofu Vermicelli Bowl, Tofu Salad Roll (Photo: Tom Miller)

People can order Nhan for pickup through its website or for delivery via Uber Eats and DoorDash starting February 16.

Nhan

Instagram

