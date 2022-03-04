YVR Airport is getting more and more delicious as the months go by, and now, Japadog has opened its highly anticipated location there.

That’s right, the famous street food vendor has set up shop at the Vancouver International Airport.

The new location for the brand can be found at the Domestic Terminal food court before the security gate.

YVR’s Japadog has been in the works for three years. The brand said it thought about “nearly giving up the project many times” but pushed through.

This location will offer travellers Japadog morning menus, and on its official opening day, there will be 300 FREE hot dogs given out to guests.

YVR tells Dished Vancouver that Japadog is currently open from 11 am to 6 pm. This spot’s hours will expand to 7:30 am to 8:30 pm on April 1.

“YVR is transforming our food and beverage program to feature more local, Vancouver-based brands, so Japadog is another great addition to the airport,” says Mirela Rusu, Director of Passenger Commercial.

“This legendary local street-food vendor had a curbside location at YVR for many years, but now they have a permanent home inside our domestic departures terminal, pre-security food hall where passengers, employees and our community can enjoy their iconic offering.”

Japadog is one of several highly anticipated local names poised to open at the airport, including an express concept from Salmon n’ Bannock, Vancouver’s only Indigenous-owned and -operated restaurant.

Japadog is open now, and its grand opening date and free hot dog event will be announced soon. Stay tuned.