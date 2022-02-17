A local pizza joint is bringing a slice of New York to Gastown with its newly launched location.

Straight Outta Brooklyn has a few spots around the city, but never had a presence in Gastown until opening their most recent storefront.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Straight Outta Brooklyn Pizza (@straightbkpizza)

The other shops are on Robson downtown, Kingsway in Fraserhood, and Main Street in Chinatown. Their fourth location is now open at 114 Water Street.

Straight Outta Brooklyn also delivers, so if you don’t want to go into the Gastown location, you can still try their menu without leaving the house.

On their website, the pizza joint says “New York Pizza” started in 1905, when an immigrant from Naples started serving his pizza in his grocery store in Little Italy.

Straight Outta Brooklyn was inspired by those origins, making thin-crust pies served to go and by the slice without sacrificing quality ingredients.

They offer vegan options too, making them accessible to Vancouverites with diverse dietary restrictions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Straight Outta Brooklyn Pizza (@straightbkpizza)

“To this day, Brooklyn is renowned for having New York’s best pizza,” the website says.

“We aim to bring a little New York to Vancouver by giving you an experience that is straight outta Brooklyn.”

Straight Outta Brooklyn Pizza — Gastown

Address: 114 Water Street, Vancouver

Instagram