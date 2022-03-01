FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Holy Mochi Donuts: Treat maker launching in Metro Vancouver this week

Mar 1 2022, 10:44 pm
It’s no secret that folks living in and around Metro Vancouver are big fans of mochi, and lucky for us, there’s a new place to get these delicious treats: Holy Mochi Donuts.

The donut maker will soon offer its made-fresh-daily treats for preorder and pickup only on specific days and times from Mindful Juice Bar in Surrey.

Holy Mochi’s menu teases drool-worthy small-batch donuts in varieties like Strawberry Pocky, Cookies & Cream, Milk n Cereal, Matcha Green Tea, and Earl Grey, to name a few.

This purveyor also says mochi-stuffed brownies will be available this summer.

 

The brand tells Dished Vancouver it is officially launching on March 3.

Ordering will open on March 1 at 5 pm, so set your alarms!

Pickup location: Mindful Juice Bar — 10330 152 Street #5, Surrey
Pickup times: Tuesday 2 to 6 pm, Thursday 2 to 6 pm, Saturday 1 to 4 pm, Sunday 1 to 4 pm

Instagram

