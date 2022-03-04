FoodCoffee & TeaFood News

Tim Hortons casting Canadian motorcyclist to star in new commercial

Aly Laube
Aly Laube
|
Mar 4 2022, 11:18 pm
Tim Hortons casting Canadian motorcyclist to star in new commercial
Paul McKinnon/ Shutterstock
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Thai House

Asian, Thai

Thai House
Central City Taphouse & Kitchen

Steakhouse, Pubs and Breweries

Central City Taphouse & Kitchen
Aidan’s

Asian, Cafes

Aidan’s
Pink Elephant Thai - Alberni

Asian, Thai

Pink Elephant Thai - Alberni
Parallel 49 Brewing

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Parallel 49 Brewing
Beach Ave Bar and Grill

Burgers, Seafood

Beach Ave Bar and Grill

Ontarians who are up to the challenge of riding a motorcycle on camera can make over $2,000 if they get the part in a Tim Hortons commercial, a casting call says.

The Toronto-based agency Groundglass Casting is looking for motorcyclists between the ages of 25 and 45 who live in the GTA and Golden Horseshoe area to apply for the gig.

“Do you ride a motorcycle? Do you visit Tim Hortons before, during or after a ride? Do you ever ride with a group? If so, we want to hear from you,” the call says.

Applicants need to be legally eligible to work in Canada, fully vaccinated, and able to film in the GTA.

And the Canadian coffee giant’s got a whole latte dough for bikers…In total, the job pays between $750 and $2,250 and requires no acting experience at all.

It does require motorcycle experience, though, and applicants need to be outgoing and comfortable in front of a camera.

If you’re shortlisted, the next step is meeting with the director on March 23.

From there, applicants have to follow COVID-19 protocols during production and get tested for the virus between March 30 and April 3. A wardrobe fitting will also happen during that period, for which applicants will be paid $150 in sum.

Some advice to bikers from the application: to up your chances of getting the part, record a video of yourself answering these questions: Why do you or your riding group like to stop at Tim’s while out for a ride? Why do you love riding? What is it like being part of a riding group? What are some of the funny experiences you remember from riding or your life in general?

Details on how to submit are available through the casting call.

Tim Hortons is filming between April 4 and 6, but whoever gets this part has to work for one day only.

The pay for one day of filming is $750, but if your footage is in the final commercial, you get another $1,500.

“If filming occurs at your home or place of work, you will receive an additional $500,” the call says.

That’s great news for motorcyclists — they won’t be two-tired!

And it’s probably safe to say there will be enough coffee on set to keep them alert anyway.

Anyone shortlisted for the role will hear back by March 22. Good luck!

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Aly LaubeAly Laube
+ Dished
+ Coffee & Tea
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT