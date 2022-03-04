BC Place reveals jam-packed menu of new food offerings for 2022

With the Whitecaps’ home opening game coming up this weekend, there’s no better time to talk about the new grub that sports fans will be able to indulge in at BC Place this season.

The stadium has revealed the new menu items for 2022, and we’re here to fill you in on all the delicious possibilities you’ll have in front of you when it comes to pre- and mid-game snacking.

Here are some new bites you can expect to find at BC Place this season:

Beast Unleashed

Kimchi Dog: 100% all-beef wiener, arugula, kimchi, wasabi mayo, bonito flakes, served with kettle chips

Short Rib Bao Burger: Pulled short rib, arugula, pickled radish, hoisin mayo, on steam shell bun

The Smash Burger: Carnivore beef patty, foie gras, aged cheddar, pickled onion, house recipe sauce, brioche bun

The Outrageous Loco Moco: Carnivore beef patty, little devil sausage, pulled short rib, fried egg, served on rice

The Elvis Burger: Carnivore beef patty, dill pickle, smoked bacon, peanut butter, on a brioche bun

Beast on Fire

The Beast Rib: Long bone beef rib, served with Kansas BBQ sauce

Poutinerie

Funnel Cake Fries with icing sugar