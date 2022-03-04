BC Place reveals jam-packed menu of new food offerings for 2022
Mar 4 2022, 10:53 pm
With the Whitecaps’ home opening game coming up this weekend, there’s no better time to talk about the new grub that sports fans will be able to indulge in at BC Place this season.
The stadium has revealed the new menu items for 2022, and we’re here to fill you in on all the delicious possibilities you’ll have in front of you when it comes to pre- and mid-game snacking.
Here are some new bites you can expect to find at BC Place this season:
Beast Unleashed
- Kimchi Dog: 100% all-beef wiener, arugula, kimchi, wasabi mayo, bonito flakes, served with kettle chips
- Short Rib Bao Burger: Pulled short rib, arugula, pickled radish, hoisin mayo, on steam shell bun
- The Smash Burger: Carnivore beef patty, foie gras, aged cheddar, pickled onion, house recipe sauce, brioche bun
- The Outrageous Loco Moco: Carnivore beef patty, little devil sausage, pulled short rib, fried egg, served on rice
- The Elvis Burger: Carnivore beef patty, dill pickle, smoked bacon, peanut butter, on a brioche bun
Beast on Fire
- The Beast Rib: Long bone beef rib, served with Kansas BBQ sauce
Poutinerie
- Funnel Cake Fries with icing sugar
Boom Kitchen
- Chipotle Chicken Bowl: Tender chicken bites, black beans, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, sweet corn, served on rice
- Supper Happy Power Bowl: Butternut squash, flavoured tofu, carrots, red pepper, chickpea, sweet corn, edamame, heirloom tomato, marinated slaw, served on brown rice & quinoa
Bombay
- Chana Masala: Chickpea, red lentil, onion, tomato, house masala, coconut milk
- Vegetarian Samosa: Peas, carrots, potatoes, spices