FoodRestaurants & BarsFood EventsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

BC Place reveals jam-packed menu of new food offerings for 2022

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Mar 4 2022, 10:53 pm
BC Place reveals jam-packed menu of new food offerings for 2022
Dan Breckwoldt/Shutterstock | Courtesy BC Place
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Dockside Restaurant

Seafood, Breakfast and Brunch

Dockside Restaurant
Bridges

Seafood, Cocktails

Bridges
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle UBC

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle UBC
BiBo Pizzeria con Cucina

Cocktails, Pizza

BiBo Pizzeria con Cucina
Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery
Pink Elephant Thai - Marine Gateway

Asian, Thai

Pink Elephant Thai - Marine Gateway

With the Whitecaps’ home opening game coming up this weekend, there’s no better time to talk about the new grub that sports fans will be able to indulge in at BC Place this season.

The stadium has revealed the new menu items for 2022, and we’re here to fill you in on all the delicious possibilities you’ll have in front of you when it comes to pre- and mid-game snacking.

Here are some new bites you can expect to find at BC Place this season:

Beast Unleashed

Smash Burger

  • Kimchi Dog: 100% all-beef wiener, arugula, kimchi, wasabi mayo, bonito flakes, served with kettle chips
  • Short Rib Bao Burger: Pulled short rib, arugula, pickled radish, hoisin mayo, on steam shell bun
  • The Smash Burger: Carnivore beef patty, foie gras, aged cheddar, pickled onion, house recipe sauce, brioche bun
  • The Outrageous Loco Moco: Carnivore beef patty, little devil sausage, pulled short rib, fried egg, served on rice
  • The Elvis Burger: Carnivore beef patty, dill pickle, smoked bacon, peanut butter, on a brioche bun

Beast on Fire

  • The Beast Rib: Long bone beef rib, served with Kansas BBQ sauce

Poutinerie

  • Funnel Cake Fries with icing sugar

Boom Kitchen

Super Happy Power Bowl

  • Chipotle Chicken Bowl: Tender chicken bites, black beans, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, sweet corn, served on rice
  • Supper Happy Power Bowl: Butternut squash, flavoured tofu, carrots, red pepper, chickpea, sweet corn, edamame, heirloom tomato, marinated slaw, served on brown rice &amp; quinoa

Bombay

  • Chana Masala: Chickpea, red lentil, onion, tomato, house masala, coconut milk
  • Vegetarian Samosa: Peas, carrots, potatoes, spices

Macaroni & Cheese Bar (pick your own toppings)

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food Events
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT