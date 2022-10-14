These are Vancouver's absolute best chocolate shops

Chocolate can’t fix all your problems, but it sure can help make your day better, at least for a moment or two.

Whether you’re celebrating something awesome or drowning your sorrows in sugar, Vancouver’s best chocolate shops are here for you.

Here are our top choices for the best chocolate shops in and around Vancouver.

Chocolatas produces only small batches of its handmade artisanal chocolate, meaning everything you get has had tons of care and attention put into it. This chocolatier also has seasonal offerings, like pumpkin pecan pie bonbons.

Address: 1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Phone: 1-877-668-8932

Located in the heart of West Vancouver, this community-based pastry shop and cafe specializes in European pastries, cakes, and chocolates. If you can’t take your loved one to Europe, take them here.

Address: 2409 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Phone: 604-281-1152

Mon Paris is an authentic French pastry shop in Burnaby run by Chef Elena Krasnova. Her unique and artistic creations can be found in several North American and European publications garnering the attention of top pastry chefs around the world.

Address: 4396 Beresford Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-564-5665

Chez Christophe is a chocolate and patisserie shop that offers award-winning Swiss chocolates, desserts, pastries, and gift boxes. This spot makes its treats with the finest ingredients and in small batches to ensure high-quality creations.

Address: 4717 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone:604-428-4200

BETA5 is a contemporary, innovative, and award-winning chocolate and pastry shop in Vancouver. Do yourself a favour and try a BETA5 cream puff while you’re stopping by.

Address: 409 Industrial Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-3336

Gem Chocolates is a family-run and -operated small business in Vancouver’s Kerrisdale neighbourhood. All of the chocolates and confections they sell are made in-house and contain no artificial ingredients.

Address: 2029 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-263-9878

Rocky MTN Chocolate is another Canadian-based store selling chocolate that’s made in-house. This brand has several locations around the city, giving you more than one opportunity to try out its sweets.

Address: 1017 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-4100

Address: 3115 Edgemont Boulevard, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-987-3611

Address: 5284 Still Creek Avenue, Burnaby

Phone: 604-298-2462

Address: Unit 1178, 10355 152 Street, Surrey

Phone: 604-496-7623

Address: Unit 142, 5000 Canoe Pass Way, Delta

Phone: 604-773-8360

Address: Unit 19, 1 Ferry Causeway, Delta

Phone: 604-773-8360

If you’re looking for healthier chocolate that’s organic, free of artificial ingredients, and packed with minerals like iron and magnesium, vitamins, antioxidants, and more, then the Good Chocolatier is the spot for you. Their online-only menu has keto-friendly, vegan, and even dairy-free options. Aside from creating delicious, ethical, and healthy chocolate, this Vancouver-based shop also creates an inclusive workspace for people with Autism.

Address: 1215 Clark Drive, Vancouver

Email: [email protected]

Sugarfina is a shop serving a variety of candies and chocolates for different occasions. Whether it’s a wedding, birthday, baby shower, or Valentine’s Day, they have you covered.

Address: 799 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-699-2141

Address: 4700, Kingsway Space M7B #215, Burnaby

Phone: 604-229-5592

Chef Thierry aims to use the experience he gained from his multiple award-winning successes to showcase his art through the science of patisserie. Aside from chocolates, Thierry’s two shops also offer macarons, cakes, and tarts to name a few.

Address: 1059 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-608-6870

Address: 265 East 10th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-608 6870

East Van Roasters in Vancouver sells artisan, bean-to-bar chocolate and coffee, a winning combo if you ask us. Aside from that, their menu also offers cookies, clothing, tote bags, and homeware items.

Address: 319 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-629-7562

This company first opened its doors in Vancouver back in 1907. A little over a decade later, they became an international household name with over 75 shops across Canada and around the globe. That alone should speak for itself regarding the quality of their chocolate.

Address: 700 West Georgia Street D5, Vancouver

Phone: 604-683-3467

Address: 595 Burrard Street #306, Vancouver

Phone: 604-681-6428

Address: 2368 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-675-1737

Address: 2705 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-732-7003

Address: 2196 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-730-8669

Address: 2189 West 41st Ave West, Vancouver

Phone: 604-266-9311

Address: 2777 Kingsway Purdys Chocolatier Factory Store, Vancouver

Phone: 604-454-2700

Address: 2002 Park Royal South #938, West Vancouver

Phone: 604-922-5416

Address: 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-985-4059

Address: 1199 Lynn Valley Road, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-988-8395

Address: Brentwood Town Centre, 4567 Lougheed Highway #205, Burnaby

Phone: 604-299-9207

Address: 4700 Kingsway Metropolis at Metrotown 1131 A, Burnaby

Phone: 604-433-3727

Address: 6060 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond

Phone: 604-273-8215

Address: 9855 Austin Avenue #817, Burnaby

Phone: 604-420-8092

Address: 610 6th Street #112, New Westminster

Phone: 604-777-4484

Wild Sweets is an award-winning bean-to-bar chocolate maker that offers top-notch chocolate collections and desserts online and at its store in Richmond.

Address: 12191 Hammersmith Way #2145, Richmond

Phone: 604-765-9507

In addition to its signature artisan chocolate, Koko Monk offers vegan and dairy-free options on its menu for those with dietary restrictions.

Address: 1849 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-708-3366

Address: 2883 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-732-7262

Mink’s award-winning artisan chocolate is handmade right here in Vancouver. Though its focus is on chocolate, Mink also offers other sweet treats like toffee, spreads, fondue pots, travel mugs, and coffee beans.

Address: 863 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-633-2451

Address: Unit F-110 Morgan Crossing, 15775 Croydon Drive, Surrey

Phone: 604-536-5455

Address: 8410 Ontario Street Unit 111, Vancouver

