These are Vancouver's absolute best chocolate shops

Chocolate can’t fix all your problems, but it sure can help make your day better, at least for a moment or two.
Whether you’re celebrating something awesome or drowning your sorrows in sugar, Vancouver’s best chocolate shops are here for you.
Here are our top choices for the best chocolate shops in and around Vancouver.
Chocolatas
Chocolatas produces only small batches of its handmade artisanal chocolate, meaning everything you get has had tons of care and attention put into it. This chocolatier also has seasonal offerings, like pumpkin pecan pie bonbons.
Address: 1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Phone: 1-877-668-8932
Temper
Located in the heart of West Vancouver, this community-based pastry shop and cafe specializes in European pastries, cakes, and chocolates. If you can’t take your loved one to Europe, take them here.
Address: 2409 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Phone: 604-281-1152
Mon Paris
Mon Paris is an authentic French pastry shop in Burnaby run by Chef Elena Krasnova. Her unique and artistic creations can be found in several North American and European publications garnering the attention of top pastry chefs around the world.
Address: 4396 Beresford Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-564-5665
Chez Christophe
Chez Christophe is a chocolate and patisserie shop that offers award-winning Swiss chocolates, desserts, pastries, and gift boxes. This spot makes its treats with the finest ingredients and in small batches to ensure high-quality creations.
Address: 4717 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone:604-428-4200
BETA5
BETA5 is a contemporary, innovative, and award-winning chocolate and pastry shop in Vancouver. Do yourself a favour and try a BETA5 cream puff while you’re stopping by.
Address: 409 Industrial Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-669-3336
Gem Chocolates
Gem Chocolates is a family-run and -operated small business in Vancouver’s Kerrisdale neighbourhood. All of the chocolates and confections they sell are made in-house and contain no artificial ingredients.
Address: 2029 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-263-9878
Rocky MTN Chocolate
Rocky MTN Chocolate is another Canadian-based store selling chocolate that’s made in-house. This brand has several locations around the city, giving you more than one opportunity to try out its sweets.
Address: 1017 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-688-4100
Address: 3115 Edgemont Boulevard, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-987-3611
Address: 5284 Still Creek Avenue, Burnaby
Phone: 604-298-2462
Address: Unit 1178, 10355 152 Street, Surrey
Phone: 604-496-7623
Address: Unit 142, 5000 Canoe Pass Way, Delta
Phone: 604-773-8360
Address: Unit 19, 1 Ferry Causeway, Delta
Phone: 604-773-8360
The Good Chocolatier
If you’re looking for healthier chocolate that’s organic, free of artificial ingredients, and packed with minerals like iron and magnesium, vitamins, antioxidants, and more, then the Good Chocolatier is the spot for you. Their online-only menu has keto-friendly, vegan, and even dairy-free options. Aside from creating delicious, ethical, and healthy chocolate, this Vancouver-based shop also creates an inclusive workspace for people with Autism.
Address: 1215 Clark Drive, Vancouver
Email: [email protected]
Sugarfina (Inside Nordstrom)
Sugarfina is a shop serving a variety of candies and chocolates for different occasions. Whether it’s a wedding, birthday, baby shower, or Valentine’s Day, they have you covered.
Address: 799 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-699-2141
Address: 4700, Kingsway Space M7B #215, Burnaby
Phone: 604-229-5592
Thierry
Chef Thierry aims to use the experience he gained from his multiple award-winning successes to showcase his art through the science of patisserie. Aside from chocolates, Thierry’s two shops also offer macarons, cakes, and tarts to name a few.
Address: 1059 Alberni Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-608-6870
Address: 265 East 10th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-608 6870
East Van Roasters
East Van Roasters in Vancouver sells artisan, bean-to-bar chocolate and coffee, a winning combo if you ask us. Aside from that, their menu also offers cookies, clothing, tote bags, and homeware items.
Address: 319 Carrall Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-629-7562
Purdys
This company first opened its doors in Vancouver back in 1907. A little over a decade later, they became an international household name with over 75 shops across Canada and around the globe. That alone should speak for itself regarding the quality of their chocolate.
Address: 700 West Georgia Street D5, Vancouver
Phone: 604-683-3467
Address: 595 Burrard Street #306, Vancouver
Phone: 604-681-6428
Address: 2368 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-675-1737
Address: 2705 Granville Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-732-7003
Address: 2196 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-730-8669
Address: 2189 West 41st Ave West, Vancouver
Phone: 604-266-9311
Address: 2777 Kingsway Purdys Chocolatier Factory Store, Vancouver
Phone: 604-454-2700
Address: 2002 Park Royal South #938, West Vancouver
Phone: 604-922-5416
Address: 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-985-4059
Address: 1199 Lynn Valley Road, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-988-8395
Address: Brentwood Town Centre, 4567 Lougheed Highway #205, Burnaby
Phone: 604-299-9207
Address: 4700 Kingsway Metropolis at Metrotown 1131 A, Burnaby
Phone: 604-433-3727
Address: 6060 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond
Phone: 604-273-8215
Address: 9855 Austin Avenue #817, Burnaby
Phone: 604-420-8092
Address: 610 6th Street #112, New Westminster
Phone: 604-777-4484
Wild Sweets
Wild Sweets is an award-winning bean-to-bar chocolate maker that offers top-notch chocolate collections and desserts online and at its store in Richmond.
Address: 12191 Hammersmith Way #2145, Richmond
Phone: 604-765-9507
Koko Monk
In addition to its signature artisan chocolate, Koko Monk offers vegan and dairy-free options on its menu for those with dietary restrictions.
Address: 1849 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-708-3366
Address: 2883 West Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-732-7262
Mink
Mink’s award-winning artisan chocolate is handmade right here in Vancouver. Though its focus is on chocolate, Mink also offers other sweet treats like toffee, spreads, fondue pots, travel mugs, and coffee beans.
Address: 863 West Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-633-2451
Address: Unit F-110 Morgan Crossing, 15775 Croydon Drive, Surrey
Phone: 604-536-5455
Address: 8410 Ontario Street Unit 111, Vancouver