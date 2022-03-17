FoodCoffee & TeaFood EventsFood News

Tim Hortons Hershey's Mini Eggs Dream Donut is back

Karen Doradea
Mar 17 2022, 5:42 pm
Tim Hortons
Spring is just a few days away, and Tim Hortons has announced the return of its fan-favourite easter treat: Easter Nest Dream Donut with Hershey’s Eggies.

From March 23 until April 18, guests can enjoy the festive treat at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada.

tim hortons donut

Tim Hortons

The annual donut is dipped in white fondant and decorated with colourful sprinkles to form a nest that holds a handful of Hershey’s Eggies.

Guests will have the chance to redeem the Dream Donut with Tims Rewards points by selecting the 70-point category.

Just like McDonald’s Shamrock Shakes, this treat is only available for a limited time.

