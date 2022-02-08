We are already making loose plans for some of our favourite summer activities in Metro Vancouver, and here’s another one to keep an eye on – the Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival.

After being postponed for two years, this event — which coins itself as the largest bubble tea festival in Canada — is slated to finally happen this summer in Metro Vancouver.

Set to go down on July 22 and 23, 2022, the celebration of all things boba will be taking place at Burnaby’s Swangard Stadium.

The festival says attendees can expect to find 15 different bubble tea brands up for order, alongside delicious street food like fried Taiwanese chicken and BBQ eats.

There will also be performances, games, and a pearl judging contest where people can vote for their favourite bubble tea shop.

We’ll keep you posted as more details are released, but for now, mark your calendars, bubble tea lovers!

Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival 2022

When: July 22 and 23, 2022

Where: Swangard Stadium — 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby