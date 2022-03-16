Holy smokes! There have been quite a few exciting announcements for bubble tea lovers in Burnaby lately, and now, there’s another one. Chicha San Chen is opening its first Canadian store in town.

Earlier this year, Taiwan’s self-proclaimed premium bubble tea shop announced it was coming to Canada, with the first flagship store set to open this week.

Folks will be able to head to 101-4501 Kingsway in Burnaby and get in on some delicious beverages from the brand, including fresh milk tea with taro balls.

According to Chicha San Chen, its drinks are handcrafted by Taiwanese tea masters with over 20 years of experience.

If this doesn’t get you pumped to check it out, we don’t know what will.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rose 📸 Vancouver Foodie (@with.rose.love)

This spot will be soft open from March 16 to 19, and its grand opening will be on March 20.

Be sure to check it out!

Chicha San Chen — Burnaby

Address: #101 – 4501 Kingsway, Burnaby

Instagram