Fatburger Canada is gearing up to open its new flagship location in downtown Vancouver, and soon, at that.

The homestyle burger chain tells Dished Vancouver it will be opening its new 736 Granville Street outpost this week.

The new Vancouver location for the brand, which operates 63 locations in Canada, is situated in the historic Vancouver Block building downtown.

Patrons can expect seating for 60 in the 2,200 square feet space, as well as an 18-foot-high ceiling, historic street photos, and neon signs.

In addition to an interior that ties in a “West Coast vibe,” we’re told guests can enjoy self-order cashless kiosks.

After its launch date, Fatburger Granville Street will be open from 10 am to 9 pm from Sunday to Thursday, and 9 am to 10 pm on Friday and Saturday.

There will be more than just classic burgers from this spot once it opens, as items like wings & tenders, milkshakes, plant-based bowls, and salads will all be on the menu.

“We are tremendously excited to open this location. A lot of hard work has been put into getting this location open so that we can bring not only our delicious burgers and sandwiches to this community, but also offer added value of convenience, speed and value to our customers in the area,” said Frank Di Benedetto, owner of Fatburger Canada and CEO of FDF Brandz, operator of The Ricky’s Group, Famoso Italian Pizzeria, and Humpty’s Diner Restaurants.

The family of restaurants was founded in California all the way back in 1952. Its first Canadian location opened in Vancouver’s English Bay in 2005.

Fatburger Granville Street will announce an official opening date very soon. Stay tuned!

Fatburger Granville Street

Address: 736 Granville Street, Vancouver