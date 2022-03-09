Good news for treat lovers in the Fraser Valley, a new spot for gourmet cinnamon buns just opened in the area: SinAmen Bun Co.

This concept is known for serving up gourmet cinnamon buns, homemade soups, gourmet hotdogs, sundaes, and gelato by the scoop.

SinAmen opened its first location in Chilliwack back in 2020, but the new location is located in Abbotsford at 110-2603 West Railway Street.

The takeout-style shop offers a great variety of buns, including sweet and savoury flavours.

SinAmen tells Dished it is big on flavours and aims to create a rotating selection of seasonal treats alongside regular favourites.

The Abbotsford location also offers drinks like soda, coffee, tea, and hot chocolate.

SinAmen Bun Co. — Abbotsford

Address: 110-2603 West Railway St. Abbotsford

Instagram