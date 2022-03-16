FoodRestaurants & BarsFood News

Chipotle's first North Vancouver location opens today

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Mar 16 2022, 9:50 pm
Chipotle's first North Vancouver location opens today
Popular fast-casual restaurant chain Chipotle has officially opened its first location in North Vancouver.

The 1301 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver restaurant opened its doors on March 16, and the first 50 people who popped in received some complimentary merch. 

Even if you’re weren’t one of those lucky 50, you can still head into the new spot and get Chipotle’s signature selection of burritos, burrito bowls, crispy corn tacos, and more.

Chipotle North Vancouver will be open daily from 10:45 am to 10 pm.

Chipotle — North Vancouver

Address: 1301 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Dished StaffDished Staff
