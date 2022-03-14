We’ve got some news worth raising a glass to. In case you haven’t heard, Shaketown Brewing has finally opened its doors.

The new 105-288 Esplanade Avenue East, North Vancouver spot opened late last week.

Folks have been patiently waiting for the new concept to launch, which says it specializes in lower ABV beers.

“Shaketown Brewing takes its name from an old logging village in North Vancouver, which is now the site of Lynn Valley,” the brewery told Dished Vancouver.

“Our telling of the history is a bit ‘larger than life’ where the facts presented have one foot in truth and one foot in total imagination.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaketown Brewing (@shaketownbeer)

The 4,700 -sq-ft brewery has seats for 60 inside, and outdoor seating is coming for the summer months.

We’re told the tasting room features floor-to-ceiling windows, lots of natural light, playful branding, and of course, great-tasting beer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brick (@brickstagram00)

For snacks, expect Hobbs Pickles and BKH jerky, which can be paired with a selection of Shaketown’s beers like the Leicht Bier, Pre Prohibition Pilsner, Golden Ale, and Kveik IPA to name a few.

There’s also a Brewhall x Shaketown Collab that’s an American-style Pale Ale on tap along with a selection of rotating cider and wine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaketown Brewing (@shaketownbeer)

Shaketown’s hours are currently Monday to Wednesday from 2 to 9 pm, Thursday to Saturday from noon to 11 pm, and Sunday from noon to 9 pm.

Shaketown Brewing

Address: 105-288 Esplanade Ave East, North Vancouver

Instagram