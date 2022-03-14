FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Straight Outta Brooklyn Pizza opens new Vancouver location

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
Mar 14 2022, 8:17 pm
Straight Outta Brooklyn Pizza opens new Vancouver location
It looks like one local chain of pizza spots has been busy. Straight Outta Brooklyn Pizza just opened a new location in Vancouver.

The New York-style ‘za spot is now open and operating at 1833 Anderson Street in Vancouver.

This fresh location opened last week, and the brand tells Dished pizza enthusiasts can find it open daily from noon to 9 pm.

Straight Outta Brooklyn makes thin-crust pies served to go and by the slice.

It offers vegan options too, making the menu accessible to Vancouverites with diverse dietary restrictions.

The Anderson Street opening comes less than a month after Straight Outta Brooklyn opened its new Gastown outpost at 114 Water Street.

Straight Outta Brooklyn Pizza

Address: 1833 Anderson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

With files from Aly Laube

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
