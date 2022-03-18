North Vancouver is about to get a new spot for coffee and donuts, as local favourite 49th Parallel Coffee Roasters will be opening its fifth location in Lower Lonsdale soon.

The BC-founded specialty coffee company is gearing up to launch at 93 Lonsdale Avenue later next week, it tells Dished Vancouver.

This will be the brand’s first location on the North Shore.

It currently operates outposts in Vancouver on Main Street, West 4th, and downtown in addition to its head office and roastery in Burnaby, and a cafe in downtown Montreal, QC.

The new Lonsdale store can be found in a heritage building. The design was done by Dallas Matson of Tetherstone Construction Inc.

The 2,045 sq ft cafe was actually a hardware store in the early 1900s, something you’ll see nods to in the decor of the location when you pop in.

This 49th Parallel location will feature a donut display filled with sweet treats from Lucky’s Doughnuts.

Executive Chef Karly Pomes is adding a limited-edition flavour to the lineup, Mountain Highway, which is a pastry made with the brand’s new North Shore coffee blend, chocolate ganache, topped with pecans, and a chocolate-dipped snow-covered marshmallow.

“The Lower Lonsdale neighbourhood is steeped in history. We wanted to honour the neighbourhood with a café and gathering place that reflects its past while the community can experience first hand what makes 49th Parallel a west coast favourite,” says Geraint James, Director Cafés at 49th Parallel Coffee Roasters.

“From the second customers walk through the door, to the moment they take their first sip of coffee or bite of Lucky’s doughnuts, we are here to make a lasting impression that 49th Parallel is your café.”

You can find 49th Parallel Lonsdale open on March 25. It will be open daily from 7 am to 5 pm.

49th Parallel Lonsdale

Address: 93 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

All photos courtesy 49th Parallel Coffee Roasters.