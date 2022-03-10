There are many places to enjoy quality fried chicken in New West, but one of the most drool-worthy is Nashville Hot Chicken, a virtual, takeout-only concept based out of the Metro Vancouver city.

Dished Vancouver reached out to connect with the purveyor, who offers its photo-worthy grub for order via Uber Eats.

Nashville Hot Chicken tells us it offers simple, flavourful halal chicken. The concept is best known for its sliders.

Like any good hot chicken joint, this one has different spice levels to choose from.

This maker’s menu offers Nashville Hot Sliders, Chicken Tenders, and combos, too. For sides and desserts, you’ll find Coleslaw, Fries, and Deep Fried Oreos.

You can order Nashville Hot Chicken for delivery if you live within a certain boundary in New West. Chicken lovers can also opt for pickup, too.

Nashville Hot Chicken

