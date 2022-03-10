FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Nashville Hot Chicken: Takeout and delivery-only joint in Metro Vancouver

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Mar 10 2022, 7:43 pm
Nashville Hot Chicken: Takeout and delivery-only joint in Metro Vancouver
@hotchickenyvr/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
The Lazy Gourmet

Breakfast and Brunch, Desserts

The Lazy Gourmet
Tap & Barrel Convention Centre

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Tap & Barrel Convention Centre
BREWHALL

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

BREWHALL
Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery
The Anchor Eatery

Breakfast and Brunch, Vegetarian and Vegan

The Anchor Eatery
Tendon Kohaku

Asian, Japanese

Tendon Kohaku

There are many places to enjoy quality fried chicken in New West, but one of the most drool-worthy is Nashville Hot Chicken, a virtual, takeout-only concept based out of the Metro Vancouver city. 

Dished Vancouver reached out to connect with the purveyor, who offers its photo-worthy grub for order via Uber Eats.

Nashville Hot Chicken tells us it offers simple, flavourful halal chicken. The concept is best known for its sliders.

Like any good hot chicken joint, this one has different spice levels to choose from.

This maker’s menu offers Nashville Hot Sliders, Chicken Tenders, and combos, too. For sides and desserts, you’ll find Coleslaw, Fries, and Deep Fried Oreos.

You can order Nashville Hot Chicken for delivery if you live within a certain boundary in New West. Chicken lovers can also opt for pickup, too.

Nashville Hot Chicken

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT