26 best Vancouver food events to check out in July

July is a hot month, and we’re not just talking about the weather.

From cultural food fests to craft beer festivals to night markets to patio pop-ups, there’s and event happening for every taste (and budget!) this month in Vancouver.

Here are some of the food and drink event highlights happening in Vancouver this July.

One-time only events

The Lamplighter is hosting an iconic event this year with its all-day party featuring more than a little Canadian-style revelry, aptly called True North Turn Up. From noon until 4 am on July 1, you’ll be able to party with bottomless poutine, free arcade games, an Absolut Vodka Caesar sampling (plus a dedicated Caesar bar during the day), and live music and DJs all night. Kicking off at noon, folks will be able to dig into the pub’s brunch menu alongside some all-you-can-eat poutine and Caesars. The do-it-yourself Caesar bar will feature “dozens of garnish options, spices, and add-ons you can mix up your own version of this classic Canadian cocktail,” according to a release.

When: July 1 from noon until 4 am

Where: The Lamplighter Public House, 92 Water Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

The Steveston Salmon Festival is happening on July 1 in Richmond, with free cultural performances, family-friendly activities, and of course, delicious food to enjoy. While entertainment and activities begin bright and early, we cannot forget about one of the most important parts of the festival — salmon grilling. The signature Salmon Bake is back in-person on the festival grounds starting at 11 am, with wild salmon filets being grilled to perfection over open fire pits.

When: July 1, 2023

Time: 8 am to 10:30 pm

Where: Various locations in Steveston

Admission: Free

Wildlight Kitchen + Bar Winemaker’s Dinner Featuring Clos du Soleil

Vancouver restaurant Wildlight Kitchen + Bar will be inviting one of the Okanagan’s most beloved wineries for a special winemaker’s dinner on July 5. Clos du Soleil and winemaker Michael Clark, alongside Wildlight’s Wine Director Michael Cooke, will be curating a four-course menu, served family-style. Highlights include Wildlight’s Pescatarian Board (with Housemade salmon pastrami, beet-cured ling cod, marinated Salt Spring Island Mussels, and more) as well as a Pacific Octopus & Chickpea Salad, served alongside Clos du Soleil wine pairings.

When: July 5 at 6 pm

Where: Wildlight Kitchen + Bar, 107-5380 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: $180 per person plus tax and gratuity. To book, please call the restaurant at 604-915-0722.

The biggest Latin American festival in the Pacific Northwest returns to Vancouver this summer to celebrate a milestone anniversary. Carnaval del Sol will take place from July 7 to 9 at David Lam Park in Yaletown. It’s the perfect opportunity to experience the richness and diversity of the unique cultures, with live music, dance performances, and delicious food to enjoy.

When: July 7 to 9, 2023

Time: 6 to 11 pm (Friday), 12 to 10 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: David Lam Park, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices. Free admission for children 12 years of age and under and for seniors 65 or older. Purchase online

Last year we put the Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival on your radar, and now it looks like the event is returning for another year of all things boba.

This shindig — which coins itself as the largest bubble tea festival in Canada — is slated to go down once again this summer in Metro Vancouver. Last year the event featured 20 street food booths, 10 bubble tea brands, and approximately 30 retail booths.

When: July 7 to 9, 2023

Where: Swangard Stadium — 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Price: From $9.99

Lower Mainland’s largest craft beer event is just around the corner, and good times will be pouring at the PNE Fairgrounds. VCBW Craft Beer and Music Festival (VCBW), presented by Go RVing Canada and organized by Feaster, takes place on Saturday, July 8. Attendees will discover more than 150 craft beers, ciders, meads, and braggots from over 85 participating craft manufacturers while listening to epic live entertainment in the sunshine.

When: July 8, 2023

Time: 2 to 7 pm (VIP), 3 to 7 pm (General Admission)

Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $65, purchase online

BC Halal Food Fest is serving up tasty eats and cultural experiences on Saturday, July 8, and Sunday, July 9 at Holland Park in Surrey.

The second annual festival features free admission and over 60 food, drink, and bazaar vendors. It will also shine a spotlight on the diversity of Halal Food and cuisines from all over the globe. Dig into some mouthwatering eats from vendors including Mr. Alibaba Ice Cream, The Birria Taco Stand, Dungan House, and Afrofusion Foods.

When: July 8 and 9, 2023

Time: 12 pm to 9 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Admission: Free

Brewery & The Beast Vancouver 2023

The highly anticipated celebration of brews, meat, and local products is slated to return to Vancouver on Sunday, July 9, 2023. This one-of-a-kind, ultra-meaty, outdoor culinary experience features chefs cooking up locally sourced products and ingredients at the event site at Concord Pacific Place.

When: July 9, 2023, from noon to 4 pm

Where: Concord Pacific Place, Vancouver

Taking place at the outdoor courtyard David Lam Hall (at the Chinese Cultural Centre), this event combines great food and great films. On Friday, July 14, folks are invited to participate in Chow Down by ordering take-out food from any local Chinatown eatery and then heading to the Centre to enjoy an evening of Kung Fu movies projected onto the wall there. Tables and chairs will be provided.

When: July 14 from 6 pm until 9 pm

Where: David Lam Hall, Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Vancouver, 50 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Nuba’s 20th Anniversary Block Party and Lebanese Feast Nuba is hosting a huge Lebanese community feast and block party outside of its Mount Pleasant location on Sunday, July 16. The event commemorates the award-winning restaurant’s 20th anniversary and will also give thanks to all of its loyal diners, according to Nuba CEO Ernesto Gomez. The 20th-anniversary celebration on July 16 will take over on East 3rd Avenue between Main and Quebec from 2 to 10 pm. Entry is complimentary and guests will enjoy live DJs, a bar, and a scrumptious Lebanese menu. Food and drink tickets will be available on-site. When: July 16, 2023

Time: 2 to 10 pm

Where: East 3rd Avenue between Main and Quebec

Admission: Free, Food and drink tickets will be available on-site. RSVP online Mott 32 Vancouver and Phantom Creek Estates Winemaker’s Dinner Chinese cuisine and Okanagan wine come together for this special winemaker’s dinner taking place at Mott 32 on Monday, July 17. To start, guests will be treated to a glass of Phantom Creek Brut 2017 paired with a Pork Belly Roll and Garlic Prawn Spring Roll. This will be followed by a seated, six-course meal that includes dumplings made with wild mushrooms, steamed whole grouper and Pacific prawns, a stir-fry of Canadian beef with morels, and more. When: Monday, July 17 at 6 pm

Where: Mott 32, 1161 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Tickets available in advance by emailing Robert Stelmachuk directly at [email protected] or by calling 604-339-634 UBC Farm Long Table Dinner View this post on Instagram A post shared by CSFS at UBC Farm (@ubcfarm) After three years, one of Vancouver’s most beloved long-table dinner events is back. The UBC Farm Long Table dinner returns on Friday, July 21, with a multi-course, family-style meal celebrating the seasonal bounty of British Columbia’s food producers. For $185 per person, diners will be able to dine under twinkling lights in the stunning Poplar Grove and be treated to canapés, sparkling wine, plus a hyper-seasonal and local multi-course menu. When: Friday, July 21 from 6:30 pm to 9 pm

Where: UBC Farm, 3461 Ross Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Currently waitlisted Port Moody Ribfest 2023 Port Moody Rotary Ribfest is officially returning to Metro Vancouver this summer, and we’re already pumped about it. The annual celebration of all things ribs will take place over three days this year, July 21 to 23, 2023. This event typically features a lively beer garden, live music, family-friendly events, tented seating, and of course, lots and lots of ribs. When: July 21 to 23, 2023

The largest free multicultural festival in British Columbia is returning to Metro Vancouver this summer, and you better bring an appetite. Surrey Fusion Festival, presented by Coast Capital, will celebrate its 16th anniversary on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23 at Holland Park. The massive two-day event is a showcase of music, heritage, and live entertainment.

When: July 22 and 23, 2023

Time: 11 am to 10 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Admission: FREE

Recurring events Fort Langley Night Markets A fun event you need to have on your radar is the return of Fort Langley Night Markets, happening every Friday from July 7 to August 25 at Glover Mary Church. Fort Langley Project presents the weekly family-friendly event, which is expected to feature dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, live entertainment, and more. And admission to the night market is free! Fort Langley Night Market is a licensed event, so you can enjoy local beer, wine, cider, and craft cocktails along with tasty dishes from a variety of food trucks. When: Every Friday from July 7 to August 25, 2023

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

Admission: Free Fridays on Front Fridays on Front, the popular free block party series, fires back up on Friday, July 7 on Front Street Mews in Downtown New West. One of the city’s best food street parties, Fridays on Front highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. And it’s a quick walk from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations. A variety of local food vendors and trucks will also be on-site, and the events will be fully licensed. So you can expect to find boozy refreshments from local spots like Steel & Oak and Pacific Breeze Winery. When: Every Friday from July 7 to July 21 and August 11 to August 25, 2023

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm

Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster

Admission: Free Railtown Tailgate Series The legendary Railtown Tailgate Series is set to return to the city this summer after a three-year absence, bringing incredible barbecue, cold drinks, and great company to the ultimate summer experience. Chefs Dan Olson and Tyler Day of Railtown Cafe and Railtown Catering will be, once again, firing up their custom-made 12-foot barbecue barrel for the summer series this year, which will take place on three dates: June 25, July 23, and August 20. For each day, there will be two seatings – at 3 and 5 pm – with generous servings of slow-smoked brisket, pork shoulder, beer-brined chicken and bratwurst, as well as jalapeño cornbread and two Southern-style sides (think Carolina coleslaw and creamy potato salad). When: July 23, and August 20 with seatings at 3 and 5 pm

Where: Railtown Cafe (397 Railway Street) and The Boxcar (917 Main Street), Vancouver

Tickets: From $27.96 The Vegan Market Canada’s first and only 100% plant-based night market is gearing up for a busy summer season, and foodies and shoppers will want to join the fun. The Vegan Market, hosted by Peaces, kicked off on Thursday, June 8 at The Waldorf Hotel. The plant-based food-fuelled parties invite guests to enjoy a drink while you shop from local businesses, makers, and brands, with several dates through July and August. When: July 13, July 27, August 3, August 17, August 31, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel, 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver, plus a location to be announced.

Tickets: Minimum donation of $4 or canned goods, clothing, or pet food. Children are free. Red Truck Beer Company’s Truck Stop Concert Series 2023 This year, the brewery will be celebrating its seventh year of the concert series with a diverse lineup of local and international performers. The three-show outdoor concert series will take place on June 17, July 15, and August 12 this summer, right at the brewery’s spacious outdoor area in East Van. When: July 15 and August 12

Where: Red Truck Beer Company, 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Online Patio Pop-Up at Fairmont Pacific Rim The final installment of this patio pop-up is finishing this month. Running since early June, the hotel’s award-winning culinary team, in partnership with Westbank, has been hosting a handful of featured chefs throughout the season. The final hurrah will go down from June 29 to July 2 with bites from Anh & Chi’s chefs Lý Nguyen and Chef Vincent Nguyen. When: Thursday, June 29 to Sunday, July 2

Where: Fairmont Pacific Rim, 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver Richmond Night Market North America’s largest night market kicked off in late April and will continue running until October. This year’s theme is Summer Wonderland, with over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks. When: April 28 to October 9, 2023; Friday to Sunday

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) kicked off its 10th anniversary on Friday, May 12 in Lower Lonsdale. The popular free event takes place every Friday from 3 to 10 pm and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors, and food trucks. When: Every Friday until September 15, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free