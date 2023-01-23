Did someone say meat sweats?

Port Moody Rotary Ribfest is officially returning to Metro Vancouver this summer, and we’re already pumped about it.

The annual celebration of all things ribs will take place over three days this year, July 21 to 23, 2023.

This event typically features a lively beer garden, live music, family-friendly events, tented seating, and of course, lots and lots of ribs.

In previous years there’s even been a corn hut serving up corn on the cob with butter, salt and pepper.

We’ll keep you posted on more details about this fest as they are revealed. Stay tuned!

