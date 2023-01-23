Everyone deserves something to look forward to, and we just so happen to be looking forward to the ultimate event for meat and beer lovers alike: Brewery & The Beast.

The highly anticipated celebration of brews, meat, and local products is slated to return to Vancouver on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

This one-of-a-kind, ultra-meaty, outdoor culinary experience features chefs cooking up locally sourced products and ingredients at the event site at Concord Pacific Place.

Brewery & The Beast typically runs in three Canadian cities — Vancouver, Victoria, and Calgary — and aims to educate guests about becoming conscientious consumers and buying local, all while filling their stomachs with a ton of high-quality grub.

Normally, attendees get a personal wooden board complete with a cup holder for their beer along with a hand/facecloth to use in between chowing down on dozens of creations from much-loved local restaurants and purveyors.

Check out some of our favourite eats from past events and be sure to keep an eye out for the ticket release dates and more details.

Brewery & The Beast Vancouver 2023

When: July 9, 2023, from noon to 4 pm

Where: Concord Pacific Place, Vancouver