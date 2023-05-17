Fairmont Pacific Rim patio pop-up returns with first-of-its-kind culinary concept

A first-of-its-kind concept is launching at the Fairmont Pacific Rim patio next month, and foodies are going to want to hear about it.

The swanky Vancouver destination has plans to invite patrons to its outdoor space for a special six-week pop-up.

Starting June 1, the hotel’s award-winning culinary team, in partnership with Westbank, will host a handful of featured chefs throughout the season.

Chefs will create a summer dish that will be available for four days on the Pac Rim Patio, and a portion of the proceeds from each featured item purchased will be donated to the BC Hospitality Foundation.

Here are the culinary folks we can look forward to tasting bites from:

Published on Main — Chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson: Thursday, June 1 – Sunday, June 4

Thursday, June 1 – Sunday, June 4 Burdock & Co — Chef Andrea Carlson: Thursday, June 15 to Sunday, June 18

Thursday, June 15 to Sunday, June 18 Anh & Chi — Chef Lý Nguyen and Chef Vincent Nguyen: Thursday, June 29 to Sunday, July 2

Thursday, June 29 to Sunday, July 2 Botanist — Chef Hector Laguna: Thursday, July 13 to Sunday, July 16

Thursday, July 13 to Sunday, July 16 L’Abattoir — Chef Lee Cooper: Thursday, August 10 to Sunday, August 13

Thursday, August 10 to Sunday, August 13 Bacaro — Chef Michael Zafirian: Thursday, August 24 to Sunday, August 27

In addition to these rotating dishes, expect offerings from Executive Chef Damon Campbell’s food truck and sips curated by Creative Beverage Director Grant Sceney.

Think refreshing Malfy Gin cocktails including G&T’s along with beer and wine.

Next month, you can find the Pac Rim Patio open Wednesday to Sunday from noon to 8 pm. There will even be live music until 8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 6 pm on Thursdays and Sundays.

Fairmont Pacific Rim

Address: 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Phone: 604-695-5300

Instagram