The weather is finally heating up, and so is Vancouver’s spring and summer food festival season.

From food truck fests to night markets to craft beer festivals, the next few months in Vancouver are shaping up to be very busy and very exciting, especially for the foodies among us.

But we know it can get a little overwhelming to keep track of everything that’s going on, let alone decide which events to partake in. So we made this handy guide, broken down by month, to help you figure out which events you should definitely be checking out in Vancouver this summer.

Here’s our ultimate guide to Vancouver’s most exciting food festivals and events this season.

May:

North America’s largest night market is set to officially kick off this week on April 28. The dates are set and the theme is Summer Wonderland. We know there will be over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out come launch.

When: April 28 to October 9, 2023; Friday to Sunday

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond

La Pizza Week Canada, brought to us by the folks behind La Poutine Week and Le Burger Week, returns to several Canadian cities in May. Returning for its third edition this year, La Pizza Week is a national festival highlighting restaurants in several different Canadian cities, each offering unique pizza offerings for the occasion. Happening from May 1 to 14 this year, each participating restaurant will release a limited-edition pizza designed especially for the festival, which will only be available during that time.

When: May 1 to 14, 2023

Where: Participating restaurants TBA

Celebrating the multiculturalism of the city and highlighting Taiwanese food in particular, TJ Fest is a highly-anticipated annual event, celebrating its 11th year this May.

Taking place across two blocks at the Tian-Jin Temple at 3426 Smith Avenue, we’re told this year’s event will be even bigger than years previous, with expanded offerings set up in an adjacent park featuring free activities for children and families.

When: Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Tian-Jin Temple, 3426 Smith Avenue, Burnaby

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) is kicking off its 10th anniversary on Friday, May 12 in Lower Lonsdale. The popular free event takes place every Friday from 3 to 10 pm and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors, and food trucks.

When: Every Friday from May 12 to September 15, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

Celebrating its 8th annual event this year, BC Distilled will feature dozens of local distilleries and exhibitors from across the province, including Wayward Distillery, Sons of Vancouver Distillery, and Indigenous World Spirits, to name just a few.

From vodka to whisky to gin, a range of spirit types will be available to sample, all from local BC-based distilleries. BC Distilled is proud to be the largest spirits event in Canada to exclusively showcase local distilleries.

Where: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Where: Croatian Cultural Centre — 3250 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Buy tickets online starting March 28

The first Brewhalla installment of the summer will happen at Fort Langley Park on May 20 from 12 pm to 6 pm. More than 30 craft beer vendors will be serving up cool sips, plus there’ll be two different live music stages, food trucks, field games, and more.

Some participating breweries for the Fort Langley edition include Sidekick Brewing, Faculty Brewing Co., and Field House Brewing Co.

When: Saturday, May 20, from 12 pm to 6 pm

Where: Fort Langley Park, 9089 Nash Street, Fort Langley

Tickets: Online

Spot Prawn season is an incredibly brief one, lasting only six weeks from roughly the beginning of May, which makes its arrival each year that much more highly anticipated. To celebrate the season of the delectable seafood, Vancouver’s Spot Prawn Festival is set to officially return on Sunday, May 28 at the False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf.

The annual event, hosted by the Chef’s Table Society of British Columbia, will run from 11 am to 3:30 pm and is a celebration of the season’s delicacy from the sea.

When: Sunday, May 28 from 11 am to 3:30 pm

Where: False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf, 1505 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

June:

This year, a massive halal food tour is happening across North America, with its first planned stop in Vancouver.

Founded in Toronto last year, The Halal Ribfest is set to be a much bigger event this year, with stops in BC, Alberta, Ontario, and several American states. The event will feature halal food vendors offering everything from shawarma to burgers to South African BBQ, in addition to ice cream stalls and beverage options.

When: June 2 to 4

Where: TBD location in Vancouver

The BC Cider Festival, the province’s most comprehensive cider event, is heading to North Vancouver this summer. The fourth annual event is set to officially return this year on June 3 from 2 pm to 6 pm, bringing more than 30 local and international cideries together, all in one place.

Taking place at North Vancouver’s charming and historic venue The Pipe Shop, the one-day event will wrap up BC Cider Week and will bring together both cider drinkers and makers.

When: June 3 from 2 pm to 6 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop, 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Available online as of April 6

One of the city’s most popular Japanese cultural festivals is officially returning for its summer edition. The Japan Market Summer Festival 2023 will take place at the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza on Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11.

This awesome summer market is especially food-focused this year and will feature several food trucks and food vendors, all centering on Japanese cuisine.

When: Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11, from 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza, 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $4

Vancouver’s annual celebration of Italian culture, heritage, and community will return this summer with a full-size festival. Italian Day is set to pack Commercial Drive with pasta, pizza, and partygoers on Sunday, June 11, 2023

Thousands of Vancouverites will take over Commercial Drive as it transforms into a 14-block car-free zone. There will be plenty of merchants, food vendors, and entertainment to discover throughout the day-long event.

When: June 11, 2023

Time: 12 to 9 pm

Where: Commercial Drive (Venables Street to Grandview Highway), Vancouver

Cost: Free

Red Truck Beer Company’s Truck Stop Concert Series 2023

This year, the brewery will be celebrating its seventh year of the concert series with a diverse lineup of local and international performers. The three-show outdoor concert series will take place on June 17, July 15, and August 12 this summer, right at the brewery’s spacious outdoor area in East Van.

When: June 17, July 15, and August 12

Where: Red Truck Beer Company, 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

July:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canada Bubble Tea Festival (@vanbubbleteafest)

Last year we put the Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival on your radar, and now it looks like the event is returning for another year of all things boba.

This shindig — which coins itself as the largest bubble tea festival in Canada — is slated to go down once again this summer in Metro Vancouver. Last year the event featured 20 street food booths, 10 bubble tea brands, and approximately 30 retail booths, too.

When: July 7 to 9, 2023

Where: Swangard Stadium — 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Price: From $9.99

The Lower Mainland’s largest craft beer event is officially returning for Summer 2023, but this time around, the event is learning from past mistakes and making some major changes. For the one-day event for 2023, guests can expect over 150 craft beers and ciders from participating breweries and cideries from around the world, in addition to live entertainment and food trucks.

When: July 8, 2023

Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

Port Moody Rotary Ribfest is officially returning to Metro Vancouver this summer, and we’re already pumped about it. The annual celebration of all things ribs will take place over three days this year, July 21 to 23, 2023.

This event typically features a lively beer garden, live music, family-friendly events, tented seating, and of course, lots and lots of ribs.

When: July 21 to 23, 2023

August:

