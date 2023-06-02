For the third year in a row, the South Granville BIA is set to bring back its fun summer food truck series.

Called Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks (or TGIFood Trucks), the event is a weekly showdown of some of Vancouver’s best bites and sips on wheels.

The event will softly launch today, June 2, and will run every single Friday until August 25.

The pop-up food event offers foodies and locals fare from vendors with a range of culinary delights, including Persian food, Mexican street food, Japanese sandos, and, of course, some sweet treats too.

This year, the TGIFood Trucks festival will have the vendors rotate in the afternoon, meaning the offerings will change between lunch and dinner. The first shift will run from 12 to 3 pm, while the later shift will go from 4 pm to 7 pm.

This food-centric event will take place on the corner of Fir Street and 10th Avenue, where a welcoming green space provides ample room for picnics with friends.

Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks

When: Every Friday from June 2 to August 25; 12 to 3 pm and 4 pm to 7 pm

Where: Corner of Fir Street and 10th Avenue