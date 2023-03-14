A new FREE public market is opening in Cambie Village this spring

Spring is just around the corner, and with warm weather already in the forecast, it’s a perfect time to get ready for market season.

That’s why we’re excited about the launch of a new monthly event in Cambie Village that starts this weekend.

The grand opening of the Heart of Vancouver Public Market is taking place on Saturday, March 18, at the outdoor plaza at West 17th Avenue at Cambie Street. Visitors can shop for locally grown veggies and handmade goods, enjoy live entertainment, and more.

“Guests will discover great local and craft goods plus seasonal veggies,” said Nicholas Loberg, event coordinator with Cambie Village Business Association. “There will be live music, entertainment, and something for every age group.

“Not every month is the same, so if you have time to explore each month, you’ll discover something new each time.”

Heart of Vancouver Public Market will showcase a few dozen vendors offering jams and jellies, kimchi, fresh flowers and seedlings, dog expertise, farm fresh eggs, indigenous jewellery and more.

“There will also be food available, though items will be pre-packaged for now until all vendors get their permits,” added Loberg. “And Cambie Village will have a liquor permit in time for the May market, so we can have alcohol sampling then, too.”

The public market is open from 10 am to 3 pm, and attendees are encouraged to explore the neighbourhood before and after their visit. The two public plazas in Cambie Village also host live music, bingo, wine-tasting events, and more throughout the year.

“We hope that attendees have a great time while they peruse the market and discover other places in Cambie Village,” shared Loberg. “We hope the vendors get exposure for the passion they put into their craft and that artists have as much fun performing as we know everyone will have in attending.

“Everything we do is to support local, and we grow our street one vendor, one business, one restaurant at a time. The growth comes from local support, so we would love to see people enjoying themselves month after month through seasonal offerings.”

When: March 18, April 15, May 13, June 10, July 22, August 26, September 9, October 21, November 18, and December 9, 2023

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: West 17th Avenue at Cambie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free